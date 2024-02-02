Nigerian actress Oluwadara Omoseyin aka Simi Gold has been sentenced to six months in prison

The public figure was sentenced in court after being found guilty of spraying money and stepping on naira notes at a party

The court sentence raised a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians after the news made the rounds online

Nigerian actress Oluwadara Omoseyin, with real name Simi Gold, has reportedly bagged a six-month prison sentence.

According to the statement shared by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on their official Instagram page on Thursday, February 1, 2024, the public figure was sentenced and convicted by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The statement revealed that Simi Gold had initially pleaded ‘not guilty’ when she was first arraigned on February 13, 2023.

The statement reads in part:

“She was first arraigned on February 13, 2023 by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on two-count charges, to which she pleaded “not guilty”.

She was subsequently granted bail on February 15, 2023.

One of the court reads: “That you, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, on the 28th day of January, 2023, at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

It was further revealed that at the resumed hearing, Simi Gold changed her ‘not guilty’ plea to ‘guilty’ following the ample evidence against her.

Justice Aneke delivered judgment and sentenced the actress to six months in prison with an option of a N300,000 fine.

Reactions as Simi Gold bags six months prison sentence

Simi Gold’s plight soon made the rounds on social media, and her prison sentence raised mixed feelings from Nigerians, with some of them guessing that she must have offended somebody.

Read some of their comments below:

kemynb:

“Really! What about the oba that stapled naira notes & hung it round wasiu’s neck.”

jagabanyoutube:

“Too much of misplaced priorities. Same Naira, we see dignitaries spraying and stepping on every weekend. Same Naira, they have been spraying to Kwam1, and nothing has been done to them. Truth is, she probably turned down one politician approach, and that one used power to show her. Glad she was giving an option of N300k to replace the jail term.”

broseffizy:

“The person when she offend get level .”

krist_yem:

“Those that bullied Mohbad during his lifetime are still walking freely hmmm Nigeria my country.”

esovenn1:

“Mtshew injustice, this must be a set up.”

Strandeluxe.hair:

“Must be be her sponsors wife ; cos Kilode? People are still spraying cash everywhere.”

monstarrboii:

“Pay the fine sharply then go home and freshen up girl.”

therealbigbaaaby:

“And @papaya_ex as been spraying and stepping since , them no kill am . This girl matter hand Dey am.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“What in the scapegoat is this? Ko da ooooooo .”

kingkaayyz:

“She annoyed someone at the top. Peak bullying.”

kuddyskitchenandutensils:

“May we not offend people at the top ooo,Because this case is looking like a personal punishment.”

