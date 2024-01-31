The Anambra government has arrested a 38-year-old woman, Chinyere Chukwu, for attempting to sell her two sons

Chukwu connived with her 17-year-old daughter to commit the offence of child trafficking “due to the economic hardship" in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the ministry of women and children affairs, Anambra state, busted Chukwu

Ihiala, Anambra state - Police in Anambra state have arrested one Chinyere Chukwu for attempting to sell her two sons.

Chukwu, 38, reportedly connived with her 17-year-old daughter, Joy, to sell off her two sons “due to the economic hardship in the country".

Mother arrested, indicted for child trafficking

As reported by The Punch, the state commissioner for women and social welfare, Ify Obinabo, led some security operatives to arrest the mother and 11 and Joy on Tuesday night, January 30.

Following her arrest, she said that she developed an interest in the unlawful business after her neighbour successfully sold one of her kids, Blueprint newspaper noted. However, she was busted by the police.

She said:

“I have 11 kids and when I could not cater to them, I decided to sell two of them. Since they are boys, the prices were kept at N1 million each but after serious bargaining by the commissioner, who posed as the buyer, we decided to sell them at N1.8 million, instead of the initial N2 million.

"This was my first attempt at the business."

Watch the video of the arrested women below:

Legit.ng reports that the National Agencies For Prohibition Of Traffic In Person And Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) has arrested and prosecuted a number of people involved in the sale of children in the southeast in recent years. There are many going through the court system.

