Police Arrest Mother of 11 Trying to Sell Sons for N1.8 Million, Video Emerges
- The Anambra government has arrested a 38-year-old woman, Chinyere Chukwu, for attempting to sell her two sons
- Chukwu connived with her 17-year-old daughter to commit the offence of child trafficking “due to the economic hardship" in Nigeria
- Legit.ng reports that the ministry of women and children affairs, Anambra state, busted Chukwu
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism
Ihiala, Anambra state - Police in Anambra state have arrested one Chinyere Chukwu for attempting to sell her two sons.
Chukwu, 38, reportedly connived with her 17-year-old daughter, Joy, to sell off her two sons “due to the economic hardship in the country".
Mother arrested, indicted for child trafficking
As reported by The Punch, the state commissioner for women and social welfare, Ify Obinabo, led some security operatives to arrest the mother and 11 and Joy on Tuesday night, January 30.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Following her arrest, she said that she developed an interest in the unlawful business after her neighbour successfully sold one of her kids, Blueprint newspaper noted. However, she was busted by the police.
She said:
“I have 11 kids and when I could not cater to them, I decided to sell two of them. Since they are boys, the prices were kept at N1 million each but after serious bargaining by the commissioner, who posed as the buyer, we decided to sell them at N1.8 million, instead of the initial N2 million.
"This was my first attempt at the business."
Watch the video of the arrested women below:
Legit.ng reports that the National Agencies For Prohibition Of Traffic In Person And Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) has arrested and prosecuted a number of people involved in the sale of children in the southeast in recent years. There are many going through the court system.
What to read about child trafficking:
- Etsy targeted by child trafficking conspiracy theories
- Lawsuit says Meta exposes children to exploitation
- Madonna accused of trafficking children from Malawi and using them for social experiments
Reverend buys 15 children for N50k each
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Rivers state police command arrested a suspected child trafficker, Maureen Wechinwu, who claims to be a Reverend Sister and confessed she ‘buys’ the children.
The arrested Maureen at her residence in Aluu, Ikwerre local government area (LGA) of Rivers state, and rescued 15 children from her home.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng