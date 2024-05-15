Portable Zazu's dramatic arrest by the Nigerian police has remained a heated conversation on social media

The singer's last post before his arrest, which included a video, has, however, stirred reactions from netizens

The Zeh Nation label boss manager Baby Luv has also broken her silence hours after his arrest

Before his dramatic arrest, which went viral on social media, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, was working on a new song.

The Zeh Nation label boss, who was arrested over unpaid debt, was spotted in a video he posted on his Instagram page grooving to a jam as he stated that nothing could make him feel ashamed.

Portable wrote in a caption:

"Nothing fit make me shame for wetin dey give me legit money God dey where we dey."

Portable Zazu's manager breaks silence

Hours after the singer's arrest, his manager, Babyluv, broke her silence as she continued to promote Zazu's USA tour, which is scheduled to start in June.

Netizens react to Portable's manager post

solomoncarter85:

"no matter what happens police case or no police case we still love potable."

ola_richie2209:

"Portable need good special adviser see the way he mess up himself yesterday in any little situation you meet your self try pass school hate if you will still drop out try have knowledge concerning education."

sundayayeloja:

"Best manager."

millycrix_stoic:

"Portable Dey station."

elevator0105:

"Another Big glory is coming for him."

omotayokareemah:

"Portable management?"

kingfabulousofficial:

"No dey manage only music...Try to dey manage em brain too. Skepta will regret ever knowing him."

fadeju82:

"Omomi go soon come out."

sheriffdeenojon:

"Better get portable home teacher , education is not a scam."

akinoshosegun777:

"una don go bail the rascal wey no wan pay for gwagon.......fake like .com."

