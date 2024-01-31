Richard Saviour has been convicted of sexual abuse and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Lagos High Court in Ikeja

The convict was said to have sexually assaulted his 14-year-old wife's niece, with whom he was infected with HIV

On January 30th, Justice Oyindamola Ogala delivered a decision in the case, finding Mr Saviour guilty based on multiple testimonies from witnesses

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

A High Court in Ikeja has handed down a life sentence to Richard Saviour for sexually assaulting his wife's niece and transmitting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) to her.

The victim, who was 14 years old at the time of the incident, remains unnamed.

The court convicted Mr Richard to life imprisonment after a series of trials in court. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Throughout the trial, Mr Ola Azeez, the State Counsel, presented three witnesses to substantiate the prosecution's case, while the defendant, Saviour, testified in self-defence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Tuesday, January 30, Justice Oyindamola Ogala rendered a verdict on the case, stating that the testimonies presented by the prosecution witnesses were consistent and truthful.

Justice Ogala pointed out that the victim's account was supported by both the Investigating Police Officer (PW1) and a Social Worker from the State Ministry of Youth and Social Welfare (PW3).

The judgement

She concluded that the witnesses successfully proved the convict's guilt for the offence of defilement.

As quoted by Arise TV, the judge said:

“The testimony before the court clearly depicts the ‘evil’ perpetrated on this young girl and how she was abused both mentally and physically by the defendant and his wife for years.

“Revealing how she indeed ‘cried out’ for help and was betrayed by those who were supposed to help and support her.

“It is imperative to state at this juncture that the actions of the principal of PW2’s school and the social worker (PW3) are commendable as same eventually brought some succour and relief to PW2, who unfortunately has been permanently ‘scared’.

“Having carefully considered the entirety of facts before the court, it finds that in this instance, the prosecution has satisfactorily proved the one count change the defendant is faced with.”

Ogala stated that the accused was eager to disassociate himself from the accusation by refuting the charges.

She mentioned that PW2 clearly recounted the events between her and the defendant, which the defendant contradicted.

Police relocate victim to orphanage

The judge mentioned that after the victim was taken to the Mirabel Centre by the police, she underwent testing and was diagnosed with HIV.

Subsequently, she was relocated to Mary's Home Orphanage and received care with the assistance of Positive Action for Treatment Access, a non-governmental Organisation.

The judge pointed out that the Mirabel Centre's documentation of the victim's genital examination indicated the absence of her hymen, accompanied by a slight whitish vaginal discharge.

The judge concluded that these findings align with repeated vaginal penetration, supporting the testimony provided by the victim (PW2).

Based on these findings, the judge convicted the defendant of defilement through unlawful sexual assault and sentenced him to life imprisonment in the Correctional Centre.

Female soldier beaten by superiors, sent to psychiatric hospital

In another report, a female soldier who alleged that she was experiencing bullying and sexual harassment at the barrack, Lance Corporal Philomena Nnamoko, has been beaten by superior officers.

Her son, Emmanuel Brown, told journalists that after her mother was assaulted, she was taken to Yaba psychiatric hospital.

Kayode Oshiyemi, the lawyer to the embattling soldier, confirmed the development to journalists, alleging that she was taken to the psychiatric hospital to cover up the assault.

Source: Legit.ng