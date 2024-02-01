The police have succeeded in their quest to fish out the killers of two prominent monarchs in Ekiti state

13 suspects have been arrested over the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) disclosed on Thursday, February 1.

Recall that two traditional rulers in the Ikole local government area of Ekiti state were killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The monarchs were allegedly ambushed and killed by the arm-wielding attackers along Ipao-Irele-Oke Ako while returning from Ogbe, a neighbouring town in Yagba West local government area of Kogi state.

Giving an update on the development, Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday said:

“Now, we have 13 suspects arrested so far in connection with that incident. And we are sure we are going to get more of these suspects.”

“We are working with them (suspects) and they are giving us reliable and useful information.

“We are sure and optimistic that we are going to get all of them apprehended and bring them to book,” he added.

Adejobi also said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) to the South-West state to flush our marauders, killing and maiming in the state.

Gunmen intercept school bus, abduct pupils

Meanwhile, after killing the monarchs, gunmen on Monday evening, January 29, kidnapped an unspecified number of schoolchildren in the Emure local government area of Ekiti state.

Although the details are still very sketchy, however, the abducted children were said to be students of a yet-to-be disclosed school.

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji reacts as gunmen kill 2 traditional rulers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the two traditional rulers.

According to The Punch, Oyebanji said that: “no stone will be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode on Monday, January 29.

