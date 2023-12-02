A video showing the moment Naira Marley attended a Jumat service at a mosque is trending online

Upon leaving the mosque, the Marlian label boss was surrounded by fans as he gave them money to leave

The video has stirred reactions online as it comes days after Naira Marley gave out food items to the needy

Embattled singer and Marlian record label owner Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, appears to be returning to social life.

A few days ago, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry gave food items to the needy during their first outing after release.

People struggle to get money from Naira Marley.

Source: Instagram

Following the many controversies that trailed his personality over his former Marlian signee Ilerioluwa Aloba's death, Naira Marley seemed to have turned to God.

A recent video trending on social media showed Naira Marley leaving a mosque after a Jumat service.

He was, however, met by a large number of fans who surrounded him and his security detail.

A clip showed the moment Naira Marley had to spray money in the air to leave the venue.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens react as fans surround Naira Marley

Legit.ng captured different reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

2surebabe:

"Nah Ikorodu you need to go share the money, and make peace."

sugaritto_:

"And Nigerian are seeing this oga ooooo ,. They are using this as forgiveness so God will forgive them. It is well Just don’t let them kiii you cos later they will repent and pray for forgiveness."

_mizta_tee:

"Naira wey no dey share money for street b4 don turn cheerful giver."

joshbankz86:

"They know what they actual did GOD will never forgive them."

deeliteful_026:

"But what’s the reason/s behind doing all this all of a sudden?"

cooldjjamstar:

"Normal levels there’s hunger in the land … yall gonna learn in a hard way."

natashabankz7:

"Oga Dey bail him self for street."

Naira Marley links up with Zinolesky and Sam Larry

Legit.ng also reported that Naira Marley trended as a clip of him reuniting with Sam Larry, and Zinoleesky sparked reactions online.

This was Naira Marley and Sam Larry's first public appearance together after their release from police custody weeks ago.

Some fans were quick to hail Zino for his loyalty to his former boss.

Source: Legit.ng