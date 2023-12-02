Global site navigation

Local editions

Naira Marley Shares Money As Crowd Surrounds Him After Jumat Prayer at a Mosque in Viral Video
Celebrities

Naira Marley Shares Money As Crowd Surrounds Him After Jumat Prayer at a Mosque in Viral Video

by  Olumide Alake
  • A video showing the moment Naira Marley attended a Jumat service at a mosque is trending online
  • Upon leaving the mosque, the Marlian label boss was surrounded by fans as he gave them money to leave
  • The video has stirred reactions online as it comes days after Naira Marley gave out food items to the needy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Embattled singer and Marlian record label owner Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, appears to be returning to social life.

A few days ago, Legit.ng reported that Naira Marley and Sam Larry gave food items to the needy during their first outing after release.

Naira Marley
People struggle to get money from Naira Marley. Credit: @nairamarley
Source: Instagram

Following the many controversies that trailed his personality over his former Marlian signee Ilerioluwa Aloba's death, Naira Marley seemed to have turned to God.

Read also

Asake locks lips, cuddles beautifully endowed mystery lady in bed, fans react: "No chop breakfast o"

A recent video trending on social media showed Naira Marley leaving a mosque after a Jumat service.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He was, however, met by a large number of fans who surrounded him and his security detail.

A clip showed the moment Naira Marley had to spray money in the air to leave the venue.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens react as fans surround Naira Marley

Legit.ng captured different reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

2surebabe:

"Nah Ikorodu you need to go share the money, and make peace."

sugaritto_:

"And Nigerian are seeing this oga ooooo ,. They are using this as forgiveness so God will forgive them. It is well Just don’t let them kiii you cos later they will repent and pray for forgiveness."

_mizta_tee:

"Naira wey no dey share money for street b4 don turn cheerful giver."

Read also

"Gbe body e ko gbe soul e": Broda Shaggi and Asake fight with incantations in throwback video

joshbankz86:

"They know what they actual did GOD will never forgive them."

deeliteful_026:

"But what’s the reason/s behind doing all this all of a sudden?"

cooldjjamstar:

"Normal levels there’s hunger in the land … yall gonna learn in a hard way."

natashabankz7:

"Oga Dey bail him self for street."

Naira Marley links up with Zinolesky and Sam Larry

Legit.ng also reported that Naira Marley trended as a clip of him reuniting with Sam Larry, and Zinoleesky sparked reactions online.

This was Naira Marley and Sam Larry's first public appearance together after their release from police custody weeks ago.

Some fans were quick to hail Zino for his loyalty to his former boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel