Nigerian actress and model, Simi Gold, was arrested for spraying and stepping on the new naira notes at an event

After her arrest by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), she was interrogated by the EFCC

A video showing her spraying the new notes at the said event has resurfaced online, sparking mixed reactions

Simi Gold got into trouble after spraying the highly sought-after new naira notes at an owambe party.

According to reports, the actress/model was arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and shortly after, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) got involved.

Photos of Simi Gold. Credit: @instablog9jamedia

Source: Instagram

Amidst the buzz that her arrest caused, a video surfaced of the actress at the said event spraying the new notes at an event alongside several others.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react to Simi Gold's arrest

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media with many people tagging the arrest as unfair seeing as she wasn't the only one spraying the notes.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday wrote:

"Is she the only one there? Koyemi."

Other people commented:

veevyane__:

"It’s obvious someone has something against her cos she wasn’t the only one spraying."

_toby_loba:

"My mind dey tell me say this Simi fit don offend person at the top cus why dem con dey drag the matter like this."

xx_ashleee:

"Since when did spraying of money at an event become a crime ? Because clearly she wasn’t the only one spraying money !!! Make it make sense."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Dem use this lady do scapegoat chai "

tufab:

"Free Simi dem use am do scape goat."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"They should arrest the banker that authorized the money to be given to her she alone shouldn't be punished , they should start arresting n prosecuting bank Managers too "

twinkleemami:

"People spray money at weddings and she wasn’t the only one! This is so unfair and someone is doing this to for sure!"

Video of MC Oluomo's son spraying fuji musician Kwam 1 with new naira notes at event sparks reactions

The new naira notes continue to stir mixed feelings on social media. King Westt recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing a video from a recent event.

In the video, which appears to have been recorded by Westt - one of NURTW boss, MC Oluomo - Kwam 1 is seen getting sprayed with the new naira notes.

The musician is seen hailing them and singing their praise. "Awon omo Musiliu, awon omo Ayinde" which translates to Children of Musiliu, Children of Ayinde.

Source: Legit.ng