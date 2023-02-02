Actress and influencer Simisola Gold is currently cooling off in ICPC custody following her recent arrest

According to a statement released by the ICPC, Gold was arrested for selling the newly released naira notes on social media

Gold’s arrest has since sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media with many calling on the ICPC to go after other parties involved

Nigerian actress and influencer, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther aka Simisola Gold has landed in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody over her recent display on social media.

The young lady was picked up by the agency for taking to social media to announce the sale of newly released naira notes that are still scarce in circulation.

ICPC nabs actress Simisola Gold for selling new notes. Photo: @icpcnigeria

Source: Instagram

The ICPC in a statement released on Instagram disclosed that Gold was picked up on Wednesday, February 1, after getting intelligence about what she has been up to.

According to the agency, it is believed that Gold conspired with key figures in the financial sector to divert the newly released notes from banks.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a black market,” the statement read in part.

See the full report below:

Nigerians react to Simisola Gold's arrest

avediamond said:

"Hope they are ready to arrest a lot of people, because a lot of people are doing same, not just her. It’s sad to see."

baudex said:

"Pls can they also arrest all the bank / CBN officials involved in fx racketeering and illegal operations of the $ black market. Now ICPC doing as if they have caught a scape goat."

hamzaabduzanna5 said:

"It's better to arrest all pos operators around the country."

piccadillylyon said:

"But the same ICPC can't arrest CBN and bank officials that gave them the notes. Come to Jobi fele way in Ikeja and see how new note is being sold to party men and women there."

oluwajuwonlor said:

"She fit just Dey catch cruise online‍♂️ Na innocent person you Dey arrest when those criminal dey inside bank."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"Lol her face changed from slay queen to mummy ikaete."

N700k sold for N1 million, Whitemoney shares experience with new currency

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that BBnaija star Whitemoney shared his two cents about the new currency drama in the country.

According to Whitemoney, he was at a party and saw money hawkers with huge bundles of the new currency that were up for sale.

The reality star claimed N700k sold for as high as N1m, and he proceeded to clamp down on citizens of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng