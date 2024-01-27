Popular Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama Ashabi Simple, has made headlines after speaking on her commitment to the singer

During a recent interview, the actress revealed that she’s unbothered about the Zazu crooner having up to seven or eight women

Ashabi also addressed questions about not being afraid that Portable would infect her and others with incurable diseases

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, caused a stir on social media after speaking about his relationship with multiple women.

Ashabi was a guest on Biola Bayo’s Talk to B show when she was asked about her relationship with the Zazu Zeh crooner and his involvement with other women. The show host asked if it doesn’t bother Ashabi that Portable has about seven women and they are all aware of each other.

Nigerians react as Portable's baby mama Ashabi Simple reacts to singer having 7 other women. Photos: @portablebaeby, @ashabisimple

Source: Instagram

In response, the singer’s baby mama said that in her mind, Portable has a relationship with only her because she is a lover girl. She went ahead to add that the music star is a businessman so whenever he is not home, she takes it that he is away to work for money to fend for their needs.

In Yoruba, she said:

“Despite Portable having numerous women, I personally think like a lover girl.. I always imagine in my head that Portable is married to me alone even though I'm lying to myself..I always imagine that whenever he's not with me, he has gone to work for what we will eat and anytime he comes home to me, he's welcome.”

Also, in the interview, Biola Bayo asked Ashabi if she was not worried about Portable infecting her with an incurable disease, considering his relationship with numerous women.

In response to that, the young actress said that even though she is not praying for Portable to get infected with diseases, if he does, they would all have it together and die together.

She said:

“God will not let him get infected with a deadly disease, God forbid. The least I can do is to pray about it but if he gets infected shebi we would all have it together and die together.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable’s baby mama Ashabi speaks on him having 7 women

The video of Portable’s fourth baby mama, Ashabi, speaking on the singer’s other women soon became a trending topic on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes.

Read some of their comments below:

an_na_bella11:

“Parents please love you children welllll, Show them love at home!!! Seems like she’s not loved at home.”

thowbie_makeovers:

“Girl, you deserve so much better but if this makes you very very happy, that’s okay…”

annabelllaa32:

“God I see what you’re doing for others, abeg no carry am reach my side o, Eiiiii Wetin be this. God unwhen oooo.”

broad_mn:

“The comment section is crazy.. majority of you Praise regina Daniel for making the best decision of been the 6th wife to an older man but here cursing another woman who chooses to find peace in a situation she can't control ...ya all judge like these men are entirely faithful, the difference here is portable makes it public and that's his style .. enough with the judging people's choices because it doesn't suit your standard.. many of you are even in a worse relationship situation.”

an_na_bella11:

“She took my ride or die too personal!! Eiii God Ruth abokoku.”

runor.x:

“Poverty is indeed a disease, I didn’t expect much from any woman who settled for someone like Portable ‍♀️. Dear parents please do better and love your kids at home so they don’t grow up to disgrace you like this .”

realvickijazz:

“If my daughter thinks like this, I have failed as a father.”

lummieshairplace:

“It’s obvious she wasn’t raised in a home where there is love because how will someone comfortably settle for less , like what kind of low self esteem is this.”

d_realsolz:

“I’m pretty sure women like this cannot be faithful too. They just do there own on a lowkey, and besides they are only after Portables money. I pray the money wey he get, e no go finish o. AmiN.”

gracie_eni:

“She’s broken inside ….that’s what happens when you are involved in polygamy..you lose your self worth …and accept anything that comes ..because the man will never love you rightly …May she find strength to continue.”

lawal_barakah1:

“Are you not loved at home cos what type of low self esteem is this.”

Arikemartins_:

“Biggest delulu .”

Portable officially unveils 4th baby mama Ashabi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable stirred reactions on social media after he dropped a hint about his marriage to his baby mama and Yoruba actress Omobolanride Akinyanju aka Ashabi Simple.

He took to his Instagram page to share a clip of his beautiful new wife dressed as an Edo bride as he gushed about her.

The Zazu crooner, in a caption, announced that Ashabi was now an 'Iyawo Ile', a Yoruba word for housewife and is his third wife.

