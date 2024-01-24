BBNaija's Venita Akpofure has issued relationship advice to young ladies in a trending video online

Venita Akpofure, who advised ladies to enjoy their lives, urged them to get married before the age of 28

The reality star urged ladies to get committed only when they got tired of exploring luxury lifestyle, a comment which has stirred controversy online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Venita Akpofure has caused a buzz on social media with controversial advice she issued to young ladies.

During her recent chat with her fellow reality star Tacha, on Big Friday Show, the divorced mother of two urged ladies to refrain from settling down at a young age.

Venita claims it is immature to settle down before 28. Credit: @veezeebaybeh

Venita, who said she misses having a partner, urged ladies not to get married before they clocked 28 years, as settling down before then is immature.

The reality star also urged ladies not to commit to any relationship until they were tired of exploring the luxury lifestyle.

She said:

“Don’t marry young o! Don’t go and do ‘I’m doing high school sweetheart. We die here.’ Just be young! Enjoy your life. When you’re tired, get married. If my daughter approaches me, as long as she’s not, I swear to God, not up to 28, we can rock with it. Anything below 28, please no.”

Watch video of Venita speaking Tacha below:

Reactions trail Venita's advice to young ladies

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

KinqKudos:

"Lmao, no wonder she no get stable and successful marriage."

TheICAN1:

"Young Girls please disregard this information with your whole life‼ Stop talking like marriage is a cage, it spoils and scares people away from it. Listen to her at best if you want to live unhappily, this too much expectations is what causes high rate of divorce and…"

A_Abby_Abi:

"So marriage is now a retirement home Omo I really do hope no one takes these kind of people seriously."

AlmaruffA:

"We Doñ Normalized everything for this country."

