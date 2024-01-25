Reality TV star Tacha Akide recently sparked mixed emotions online with some comments she made while on Phyna's podcast Spill it

During the chat, she fired jabs at a pregnant tweep who went viral weeks ago for getting up at 4 am to cook for her husband

Tacha slammed the idea of getting up at 4 am to cook for her husband, noting that it is rubbish and that she would rather have her chef do such chores

Former Big Brother Naija star Natasha Akide, aka Tacha, has been in the news a lot over the last few days as some of her comments while on Phyna's podcast have created a stir online.

During her time on the show "Spill With Phyna", she claimed that until a man puts a ring on her hands and she's officially married, she won't stay faithful to him.

Reality TV star Tacha recently stirred reactions online as a clip of her shading famous tweep, Mummy Zee goes viral.

Source: Instagram

Tacha says she can't wake up at 4 am to cook

Another snippet from the podcast has dropped, and this time, she was heard firing some subtle jabs at popular Twitter personality Mummy Zee, who trended some weeks back.

Tacha shared with Phyna that she can never do what Mummy Zee did by waking up at 4 am to cook for her husband.

The reality TV star slammed the idea of waking up at 4 am to cook for a man, noting that no man is worth making such sacrifices.

Phyna, on her part, responded to Tacha's comment, saying the only person she would sit down and take relationship/marriage advice from is Regina Daniels.

Watch the an excerpt of the podcast below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tacha's comment about Mummy Zee:

@NDrAgwoTurumbe:

"This is sending all the respect to my mom and women like her who had to wake early everyday and prepare breakfast for her husband and kids to eat before going to work and school. Mama, if not for all you did, how would we have known what true love really is? Keep resting mom."

@heisrunna:

"I love the way she never fails to show up and disgrace her family members , I think that’s one thing she will never fail in doing."

@Irunnia_:

"People that are not in relationships drop advice more than those that are in relationships these days."

@afrisagacity:

"Phyna and Tacha have probably mastered the art of clout-chasing and are using it well. Drop the dvmbest hot take and have people feed on it. After all, “they must talk.”

@YLT_INVESTMENT:

"Is not punishment you don't have to wake up by 4am.You can prepare the food the night before and pack it such that he will just warm it the next day."

@Jahclintbillio1:

"U draw Davido tattoo he no still reason u, see how people respect Chioma, u no fit get that respect for ur life."

@iamshigabs:

"This girl go see husband like this so?"

@JustECP:

"Anyone taking Tacha's marital advice is setting themselves up for failure."

@campusblaze:

"The funny thing is they think their opinion about life goes a long way."

