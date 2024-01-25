A Nigerian family has lamented that their son who was sponsored overseas has refused to send money

A lady, who complained bitterly, said he always came up with excuses each time he was pestered about sending them money

She narrated how they contributed money as a family and sold their land to fund his abroad emigration

A Nigerian lady has accused her brother overseas of neglecting the family despite all they did for him.

Precious Ubani, a TikTok user, read out the lady's lamentation which was on behalf of the family.

She said she took out money from her business and that they sold the family land to support his trip.

The unidentified lady said it has been two ye now and yet he has refused to heed their appeals.

She compared him with others abroad who send money to their loved ones, unlike hers who just posts pictures online.

Watch the video below:

Internet users share their thoughts on the family story

Auscar said:

"They should try to give him chance two years it’s not a big deal I brought this really difficult when you don’t have someone to help you through."

Zainab Oyebola said:

"UK is not for d weak, most people send money home immediately dy get here I don’t no wat to say to them."

Tricia said:

"The minute you lve the country families think automatically you have made outside the country is tough."

Noella JR said:

"You people don’t know what he is going through in the UK. Don’t compare him with anyone are there not pp age bk home that are better than u."

CERTIFIED-BEUTY said:

"Everybody is not d same, but he should tell you guys d truth, 2years he would have at least get something for d house."

kingdomcanada said:

"Just two years imagine them frustrating there brother in abroad."

