Nigerian singer Portable’s latest baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has now heaped praises on her man on social media

Taking to Instagram, the young actress penned a long note to hail the Zazu crooner and added that she would rather be a sinner than to stop loving him

Ashabi’s post soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions from fans about her love for the singer

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable’s fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, is now trending on social media after professing her love for her baby daddy.

The young actress took to her official Instagram page to share official photos from the naming ceremony that was recently held for their child.

Not stopping there, Ashabi took to her caption to pen down a lengthy note where she heaped praises on the Zazu Zeh crooner.

Fans react as Portable's 4th baby mama Ashabi Simple writes love letter to him. Photos: @ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

She started her caption by praying for the child they share together before proceeding to explaining how good of a man Portable is.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Ashabi, Portable is Mr Talk and Do. She also thanked him for standing by her and for showing her love and care.

She wrote:

“Oko mi @portablebaeby thanks so much for your love and care , thanks so much for standing by me thanks so much for being d real MR TALK & DO baba atanda , you no go fall darling, may God bless all your doings, gives you more wisdom knowledge and the understanding you need in journey of life .”

Not stopping there, Ashabi also went further to prove her love for Portable by saying that she would rather remain a sinner than to stop loving him even if it was a crime.

In her words:

“If loving you is a crime , I would rather remain a sinner than experiencing loving any other person except you , Aridunnu mi pray you remain this forever in my life stay blessed and prosper daddy boys.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Portable’s 4th baby mama’s love letter to him

Portable’s fourth baby mama’s public love letter to him soon trended on social media and it raised a series of funny reactions from netizens. Many wondered what the singer was doing in the lives of the ladies around him for them to love him like they did.

Read some of the comments below:

5minstop_ff:

“He is definitely their own “wizkid, davido “ they see it as a privilege being his baby mama.”

shes_ayobami:

“Portable what did you add in your stew .”

Priscillia_oluchi_:

“Baboo, what did you add to your stew in the zoo?”

pelumie_a:

“This portable must either be a sweet guy in bed or knows sweet words to please women.”

presh_pr:

“This guy treats his women right >>> your role model.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Say God? Iyawo baboon ”

kingronke:

“Na them dey rush portable .”

She get like 30 advisers, I don knack 10 - Portable replies people telling wife to leave him

Nigerian singer, Portable, reacted after a number of people advised his wife, Omobewaji, to leave him. This came after the Zazu Zeh crooner made headlines for welcoming another child with actress Ashabi Simple.

In the video posted online, the controversial singer explained that Bewaji is enjoying herself as his wife, but people want her to leave.

He went a step further to explain that he went through his wife’s phone and saw that she had about 30 advisers. According to Portable, he discovered that he has actually slept with 10 of them. He said that they were people he had hooked up with in the past and later stopped picking up their calls.

Source: Legit.ng