Nigerian Twitter influencer Daniel Regha has given his two cents about the recently revealed autopsy result of the late singer, Mohbad

Legit.ng reported that the autopsy carried out to confirm the cause of Mohbad's death was inconclusive

In Daniel's remark, he noted that the late singer would not be getting justice majorly due to misplaced priorities

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Daniel Regha, a Nigerian Twitter user known for his hot takes on trending topics, has shared his opinion about the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad's autopsy result.

Recall that on Wednesday, May 16, 2024, the forensic scientist and pathologist from LASUTH, Prof. Abiodun Osiyemi, disclosed that the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death was indecisive.

Daniel Regha shares opinion on Mohbad's inconclusive autopsy result. Credit: @daniel Regha

Source: Instagram

Misplaced priorities caused autopsy result - Daniel

In a Twitter post, Daniel Regha noted that the justice for Mohbad was a movement to make sure those who assaulted him before his death were punished. He said that would have been achieved if not for misguided focus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that the assaulters will now walk free as the autopsy reveals nothing.

Daniel Regha said:

"Justice for Mohbad" was never about what killed him but a movement to bring those who assaulted him to justice, which would've been possible if not for misplaced priorities; Now autopsy reveals nothing (as expected), & his assulters still walk free. Hope y'all are happy now? Shout-out to everyone who helped ru!n the case."

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records and left the label in 2022 before his untimely demise in 2023.

You will recall a report by Legit.ng that the African Television and Foundation for Justice promised to pay N50 million to anyone who had tangible information about Mohbad's cause of sudden death.

This came after the most anticipated autopsy result. The CEO also shared enticing compensation packages for whoever could provide sustainable information.

Reactions trail Daniel Regha's post

Legit.ng put together a list of reactions below:

@Tunex01:

"Na who die na Im lose for Nigeria. By all means, don't let them kill you. They might walk away freely."

@JustECP

"Call VDM with your full chest."

@floraD_explorer:

"I don't even think any autopsy was done.the whole idea of the delay fiasco was to kill off the mounted pressure of nigerians on the people of interest. now that they assumed people have moved on,they throw us lamba."

@nastysugarjoe

"What were the doctors doing with the body for over how many months? I guess they just held onto the corpse for the case and heat to completely disappear."

@bigwiziii:

"Daniel pls step in and help us."

@ChrisEjiofor7:

"We went in the wrong direction and it affected the movement."

@CeeJindu:

"That’s the country we live in, they’ve tampered with the actual result for sure…I really hope who ever is responsible for what happened to mohbad meet their Waterloo soon!"

@UbyBenson:

"What did you do to help the case? Only thing you know is to criticize and cho cho cho."

Wunmi posts cryptic message after autopsy result

Mohad's widow, Wunmi, shared a heartbreaking post on social media after her late husband's autopsy result was revealed.

Legit.ng reported that the mother-of-one posted a photo of Mohbad captioned "Ilerioluwa don't sleep." Her post triggered several emotions from netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng