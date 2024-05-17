A popular medical doctor and founder of MedContour Services Ltd., Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, has bagged imprisonment

The court sentenced her to prison after finding her guilty of all the charges pressed against her by the FCCPC over a client's death

Babatunde Irukera, a former director-general of the FCCPC confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday and shared further details

On Fridy, May 17, the Federal High Court, Lagos division, convicted a medical doctor and founder of MedContour Services Ltd., Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, who conducted a failed plastic surgery that resulted in the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo in 2020.

Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju has been sentenced to prison by Lagos court. Photo credit: Anuoluwapo Adepoju, Federal High Court.

Source: Facebook

Babatunde Irukera, a former director-general of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), disclosed this via a post shared on his X handle on Friday.

As reported by FIJ, the former DG of the FCCPC noted on Friday that the prolonged prosecution of Adepoju has finally led to a conviction.

Irukera tweeted:

"Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju & her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals of otherwise. This is how society should work & grow."

“Dr. Anu Adepoju and her medical practice convicted in all 5 counts charged by FCCPC. The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity and the will to prosecute competently and diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services.”

Meanwhile, The Punch reported that in July 2020, the FCCPC arraigned Adepoju alongside her firm, MedContour Services Ltd., on five counts pressed against her before Justice Mohammed Liman. on five counts bordering on refusal to honour an invitation for investigation into a post-body surgery complications, as well as production of investigation documents.

This came after the FCCPC accused the cosmetic surgeon of shunning summons by the agency to appear and produce a certain document.

