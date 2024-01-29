Nigerian YouTuber, Tayo Aina has announced his intention to give out $2000 (N1.8 million) to two lucky persons

Tayo recently acquired citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, and he said he paid $150,000 (N135 million) for the passport

To celebrate his citizenship of St Kitts, Tayo said he would give out the money to two persons who would like to start a travelling career

Popular YouTuber, Tayo Aina is set to give out $2000 to two lucky fans after he became a citizen of St Kitts.

Tayo had earlier announced that he paid $150,000 (N135 million) for the passport of St Kitts and Nevis.

Tayo said the giveaway was to celebrate his citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis.

Source: UGC

He said the new passport and citizenship would eliminate the restrictions he faced while using his Nigerian passport.

Tayo celebrate becoming a citizen of St Kitts

To celebrate his citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, Tayo said two lucky persons would get $2000.

He said he started his travelling and content creation career with less than $1,000 and he hopes the $2000 would help would-be creators to also start.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"To celebrate my new Citizenship, Il be giving away $2,000 to two lucky people to get them started on their travel Journey. I started my journey with less than $1K so hopefully this helps kickstart your travel career. Watch my latest YouTube video for full details."

See the post below:

Reactions as man announces giveaway in dollars

@officialmrdeen commented:

"Omo me, I really need this money ooo."

@adafelix12 said:

"Congratulations. I've shared your video with my husband. An inspiration for us to look forward to in the coming years. All things are possible with God."

@DJDaley said:

"I’ve watched the video on YouTube bro, well done & keep up the great work you are doing! Congratulations on the new Citizenship too. Why don’t you try and upload the video on X, it may just get the same momentum as that of Mr Beast when he uploaded his first video on X."

@FavourKaka1 reacted:

"I need this money to Japa oh."

Source: Legit.ng