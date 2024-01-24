A Nigerian woman could not beleive her eyes after finding her husband's international passport and visas in their store room

She was shocked to discover he planned on moving overseas with his secret lover and decided to teach him a lesson

She is now seeking advise on whether or not to empty his bank account or tear his visas and passport

A Nigerian woman, Kate Nwani, is seeking advise on her next line of action after discovering her husband intends to relocate overseas with his childhood lover.

According to the story reposted by Maria Ude Nwachi on Facebook, it all started after she began complaining about his decision not to have kids yet.

"My husband suggested that we should be more financially stable before we make babies and I agreed with him 6yrs down the line, i started complaining to him that it's high time we welcome our babies.

"He said just a little patience and so instead of arguing with him I stopped using my pills. Along the line, he noticed and complained bitterly that i want to destroy his long time plan for us. he said the money in the joint account is for our babies..." Kate wrote.

How Kate found out about her hubby's plans

One day, she said she visited her in-laws and it was then her husband's younger sister revealed the secrets to her. In her words:

"What my sister in-law told me was like a movie to me, that my husband has three children with his childhood lover and they are relocating out of the country soon.

"She said she cant hide it anymore because of my kindness towards the family. After hearing this i almost fainted i couldn't believe my ears..."

Next, she went home after taking a day off work to get herself together and searched the house for the documents.

She eventually found his international passport, visas and some money.

Nigerians offer Kate advise

Praise Amarachi Ukpai said:

"It's well with you.... empty the account, take any important documents and move on!"

Nnebedum Ebere said:

''Empty the eye joint account and keep calm for his actions."

Icheku Tochukwu Joseph said:

"Render him pennyless but keep his passport when you're done then walk away and start over again while he languishes a pauper."

Ekuma Jeremiah Iziogo said:

"Empty the account so that at least you'll have that as a compensation or damages for time wasted because even if you take the matter to court, he'll neither be jailed nor executed . Just take the money if it's enough and find your way. There's still time."

Okwara Uche Ezema said:

"Keep the money to yourself and start making your own plans.

"As for the passports, keep them till you're done with your own plans."

