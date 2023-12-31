Global site navigation

“Queen Zazu 03”: Portable Officially Unveils Baby Mama Ashabi As His Wife, Shares Video
Celebrities

“Queen Zazu 03”: Portable Officially Unveils Baby Mama Ashabi As His Wife, Shares Video

by  Olumide Alake
  • Portable Zazu recently put up a new video of actress Ashabi Simple as he officially unveiled her as his housewife
  • The Zeh Nation label owner further described Ashabi Simple as Queen Zazuu 03 as he sweetly gushed about her
  • Portable's recent action has stirred different comments from many of his fans and followers

Controversial street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has stirred reactions on social media after he dropped a hint about his marriage to his baby mama and Yoruba actress Omobolanride Akinyanju aka Ashabi Simple.

Portable, who recently defeated actor Charles Okocha in a boxing match, took to his Instagram page to share a clip of his beautiful new wife dressed as an Edo bride as he gushed about her.

Portable calls Ashabi his wife.
Portable shares video of Ashabi as an Edo bride. Credit: @portablebaeby
Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner, in a caption, announced that Ashabi was now an 'Iyawo Ile', a Yoruba word for housewife and is his third wife.

He wrote:

“@ashabi_simple Omo lile she’s now Iyawo ile house wife Queen Zazuu 03 my celebrity Queen Movie Star mummy’s FITILAH @star_king_fab”.

Watch the video Portable shared below:

Netizens react as Portable confirms Ashabi Simple as his third wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

treasuretimi:

"This is a bribe for ignoring her at the Osodi party ordinary greeting u nor greet her cos bewajj was there u uee this post bribe her

joyce_linda_01:

"Na only portable dey enjoy this life."

olajumokeayodele222:

"She's very pretty keep being yourself my love."

i.s.l.a.m.i.y.y.a.h:

"Abeg who be the second wife after bewaji."

femalekingg2023:

"Bewaji no need impress social media because she knows her place but you? Your mind no dey touch ground."

___rayo_:

"Them don finally post mama."

temzee_shot:

"Happiness go wan wound Ashabi now finally he don post her."

Portable replies Charles Okocha

Portable responded to Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a video he posted online, Legit.ng reported.

Portable made a video where he slammed the actor and boasted how he defeated him.

This was after Okocha made a video and lamented that the match was rigged while demanding a rematch.

