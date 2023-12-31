“Queen Zazu 03”: Portable Officially Unveils Baby Mama Ashabi As His Wife, Shares Video
- Portable Zazu recently put up a new video of actress Ashabi Simple as he officially unveiled her as his housewife
- The Zeh Nation label owner further described Ashabi Simple as Queen Zazuu 03 as he sweetly gushed about her
- Portable's recent action has stirred different comments from many of his fans and followers
Controversial street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has stirred reactions on social media after he dropped a hint about his marriage to his baby mama and Yoruba actress Omobolanride Akinyanju aka Ashabi Simple.
Portable, who recently defeated actor Charles Okocha in a boxing match, took to his Instagram page to share a clip of his beautiful new wife dressed as an Edo bride as he gushed about her.
The Zazu crooner, in a caption, announced that Ashabi was now an 'Iyawo Ile', a Yoruba word for housewife and is his third wife.
He wrote:
“@ashabi_simple Omo lile she’s now Iyawo ile house wife Queen Zazuu 03 my celebrity Queen Movie Star mummy’s FITILAH @star_king_fab”.
Watch the video Portable shared below:
Netizens react as Portable confirms Ashabi Simple as his third wife
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:
treasuretimi:
"This is a bribe for ignoring her at the Osodi party ordinary greeting u nor greet her cos bewajj was there u uee this post bribe her
joyce_linda_01:
"Na only portable dey enjoy this life."
olajumokeayodele222:
"She's very pretty keep being yourself my love."
i.s.l.a.m.i.y.y.a.h:
"Abeg who be the second wife after bewaji."
femalekingg2023:
"Bewaji no need impress social media because she knows her place but you? Your mind no dey touch ground."
___rayo_:
"Them don finally post mama."
temzee_shot:
"Happiness go wan wound Ashabi now finally he don post her."
Portable replies Charles Okocha
Portable responded to Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a video he posted online, Legit.ng reported.
Portable made a video where he slammed the actor and boasted how he defeated him.
This was after Okocha made a video and lamented that the match was rigged while demanding a rematch.
