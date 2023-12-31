Portable Zazu recently put up a new video of actress Ashabi Simple as he officially unveiled her as his housewife

Controversial street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has stirred reactions on social media after he dropped a hint about his marriage to his baby mama and Yoruba actress Omobolanride Akinyanju aka Ashabi Simple.

Portable, who recently defeated actor Charles Okocha in a boxing match, took to his Instagram page to share a clip of his beautiful new wife dressed as an Edo bride as he gushed about her.

The Zazu crooner, in a caption, announced that Ashabi was now an 'Iyawo Ile', a Yoruba word for housewife and is his third wife.

He wrote:

“@ashabi_simple Omo lile she’s now Iyawo ile house wife Queen Zazuu 03 my celebrity Queen Movie Star mummy’s FITILAH @star_king_fab”.

Watch the video Portable shared below:

Netizens react as Portable confirms Ashabi Simple as his third wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

treasuretimi:

"This is a bribe for ignoring her at the Osodi party ordinary greeting u nor greet her cos bewajj was there u uee this post bribe her

joyce_linda_01:

"Na only portable dey enjoy this life."

olajumokeayodele222:

"She's very pretty keep being yourself my love."

i.s.l.a.m.i.y.y.a.h:

"Abeg who be the second wife after bewaji."

femalekingg2023:

"Bewaji no need impress social media because she knows her place but you? Your mind no dey touch ground."

___rayo_:

"Them don finally post mama."

temzee_shot:

"Happiness go wan wound Ashabi now finally he don post her."

Portable replies Charles Okocha

Portable responded to Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in a video he posted online, Legit.ng reported.

Portable made a video where he slammed the actor and boasted how he defeated him.

This was after Okocha made a video and lamented that the match was rigged while demanding a rematch.

