Nigerian social media activist Very Dark Man has called out one of singer Davido’s friends, Ubi Franklin

VDM accused Ubi Franklin of being a thief and using Davido’s name to extort money from upcoming musicians

The social media activist went on to give details of the situation while also sharing proof of payment transactions

Controversial online activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man, recently called out singer Davido’s associate and talent manager, Ubi Franklin.

Taking to his official Instagram page, VDM shared a video where he accused Ubi of scamming unsuspecting people with Davido’s name.

Drama as VDM accuses Ubi Franklin of scamming people with Davido's name. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @davido, @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

In the lengthy video, the social media activist explained how Ubi Franklin collected a total of N10.5 million from an upcoming artist with claims that he would get him a music feature with Davido.

According to Very Dark Man, Ubi, who is supposed to be a top person in the Nigerian entertainment scene, is engaging in fraudulent activities. He said:

“Ubi Franklin you’re supposed to be a senior man in this entertainment industry but as of now, you are a thief and what do they do to thieves? They expose them so that other people won’t become victims.”

Speaking further, VDM noted that it was very embarrassing how the people in Davido’s team used the DMW boss’ name to extort people and take advantage of others.

The activist explained that someone had reached out to Ubi about having an artist they wanted to promote, and he requested N2 million from them to show their seriousness. The talent manager convinced the upcoming singer’s team that he could get them a music feature with Davido but demanded N5 million first.

VDM noted that Ubi refused to deliver on his promises but continued to extort the upcoming singer with everything totaling the sum of N10.5 million. The social media activist shared screenshots of the transactions made by the musician to Ubi’s bank accounts.

According to the TikTok celeb, after Ubi collected monies from the upcoming musician with promises to get them US visas and a feature with Davido, he tried to make them work with Iyanya instead.

Very Dark Man said:

“It’s really embarrassing that you people go and use Davido’s name to extort people. Somebody wants to feature Davido and you’re collecting money on his behalf. Are you Davido’s manager? And that is how a lot of you have been able to take advantage of Davido.”

He also said:

“You’re obtaining under false pretense and you are a thief.”

The social media activist then gave Ubi an ultimatum of two days to return the money as he threatened to file a petition against him with the EFCC.

In the caption of the video VDM wrote:

“Ubi Franklin, you are a tiff, obtaining under false pretenses under the law is stealing,na all of una dey follow use Davido name dey scam people,I give you till 10pm if I no hear anything EFCC go pick you oooo @ubifranklinofficial jejely pay back because you can obviously not get Davido on a song so oya.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as VDM accuses Ubi Franklin of using Davido’s name to scam people

Very Dark Man’s video on Ubi Franklin soon spread on social media and Nigerians dropped their hot takes on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

sahareraa:

“My problem with this guy is he doesn’t finish a case when he starts it, see jasmine now that he was standing with against ibus wife and calling her names, today he didn’t say anything when the news about ibus son and jasmine broke out.”

theboyysoso:

“Thanks for d call out.. But it's high time u rest.”

lizzyofblaze:

“How upcoming artist take see 10m??”

diva_priceless:

“I love is gut!.... he don change my ways of thinking towards celebrities I swear, I don see them finish.”

sic_wave:

“Prison jst Dey hungry dx guy.”

_i_am_adewunmi:

“You don’t know the real story you are jumping if that one respond now you will say they are bullying you they know your house they know where you gym start using mohbad case as example just rest abeg activist isonu.”

sege_bongo:

“Oga did u call Franklin first nii. Sha don’t come and apologize later for calling him tiif.”

beri_c:

“I just know one thing for sure...VDM speaks with good facts make your research as well...”

Dray_480:

“Hmm... I smile conspiracy..some guys are trying to set ubi up against Davido... trying to ruin his relationship with David.”

tashasbeautyshop:

“I still don’t like u coz,u don’t judge from one side.”

Chinonso6906:

“This guy what happened to send him a dm and ask for the real story is only when he did not clear you well then you can come and do this but too much talk dey make person do mistakes you don't make enemies because you were getting the attention now check him out in the next 3year and see where he will be.”

_sonof_hop:

“If no be say you be thief why you go wun pay davido 5m for feature portable cef no de collect 5m.”

badguyforrealmen:

“They have seen davido finish in this country. How can the person believe that davido charges ordinary 5 million naira for feature??? A whole superstar!!!! The person would never believe it if it's Wizkid. This is one of the bad sides of being too humble!!!!!”

Happiest_gurl07:

“Isn’t he davido friend and chioma’s manager why not settle it behind.. and this d$rty thing has to put his mouth because he and tunde are on davido’s pay roll.. davido PR strong men.”

iamgoldenjenny:

“Can’t wait for the d day he will call out David.”

kelskabaka:

“This has been his modus operandi right from time immemorial. Who sabi Ubi from way back, no suppose shock for this matter!”

goddessdunyave:

“Ubi is really hanging around davido to be doing all this? A full grown man, no wonder he now turned into a nanny just to be around David.”

Source: Legit.ng