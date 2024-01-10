Verydarkblackman has been released after he was invited by the police to their station as a result of a petition filed against him

He made a video with his lawyers after leaving the station as he rejoiced for being free again and not sleeping in police custody

The critic said that he has good lawyers around him who defended him and he boasted that people will learn the hard way

Tiktoker Martins Vincent, better known as Verydarkblackman, VDM is happy to have left police custody after he was allegedly reported by Tonto Dikeh for cyberbullying.

Verydarkblackman regains freedom from police custody. Photo credit @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported that the critic was allegedly reported by Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh. She shared some pictures when he was in police custody.

The critic made a video after his released to inform his fans that he was out of the place. He looked happy in the clip and was supported by two lawyers.

VDM says he has good lawyers

In the recording, VDM taunted his accuser by boasting about his lawyers and said that they were very good.

He warned that people should not play because they are going to learn and learn the hard way.

Recall that VDM had shared a video where he talked about his concern for his personal safety.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Verydarkblackman

Reactions have trailed the recording made by the critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@thisisJaddy:

"Very dark man on his way to make another video."

@UwasombaUgochu:

"Why did tonto dike delete post."

@AllthingsCaaddy:

"Why didn’t he say “tonto dikeh is gonna learn”

@Amsallyyoung11:

"See your lawyer face cap like bicycle seat."

@The_pidgin_arc:

"Me I go play ooo."

@Kiaria_777:

"Tonto abi na toto, weytin dark man do u."

@mandem69fx:

"Person wey don sign paper before them release am. Make he drag her if born am well, she go slam am defamation suit."

@EmmanuelOk70855:

"Welcome."

@Duke_of_awori:

"Tonto has picked race right now."

@Oshiobat2:

"Tell Tonto Dikeh VDM is out.'

@Supermarvel89:

"U go dey play with PH babe, baba na you go lurrn this time. "

@Emmiin1:

"What happened? Why was he in jail/court?"

Verydarkblackman hangs out wih Seun Kuti

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkblackman was seen with Seun Kuti at his home.

The critic had visited Davido in Lagos state. While relishing his stay at the singer's place, Kuti also invited him over to his house.

The two were seen playing FIFA on Play Station 5.

Source: Legit.ng