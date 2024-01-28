Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has reacted on social media to Nigeria beating Cameroon at the AFCON match

The movie star praised one of the players Victor Osimhen, as well as Benin people for appearing to talk to their son

Kanayo’s video celebrating the Super Eagles win was met with a series of interesting comments from fans

Popular Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo has joined many others to speak on the Super Eagles beating Cameroon at the recently held African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football match.

The highly anticipated match, which took place on January 27, 2024, ensured that Nigeria qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Cameroon.

Nigerians react as Kanayo O Kanayo celebrates Super Eagles win against Cameroon at AFCON. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo, @caf_online

Source: Instagram

The Super Eagles’ sterling performance against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was met with widespread celebration from netizens including Kanayo O Kanayo.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video congratulating Nigeria’s football team. He also especially commended Victor Osimhen for playing like a true African Footballer of the Year.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Kanayo, it appears that Benin people talked to their son Osimhen for him to perform well, considering that the Super Eagles won their previous matches through penalties and own goals.

Not stopping there, the movie star added that the Nigerian football team had finally displayed that eagles can fly, and he encouraged them to bring the cup back home.

In his words:

“Benin people! Ancient city! I thank una o, e be like say una talk to una son Osimhen. Now he has played like African footballer of the year. Wetin be this? Other ones, own goal and penalty, no be am. Congratulations Nigeria, congratulations Super Eagles. At least una don show say this eagle can fly. No gree for anybody until una bring back this cup o.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kanayo O Kanayo celebrates the Super Eagles

The Nollywood star’s video where he appreciated the Nigerian football team raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

wendy_usang:

“The ruggedity today from him was something else. This is how it should be.”

Am_djmard:

“He didn't do well today stop all this nonsense.”

Wavyuyiano:

“Edo to the world ❤️ baba u re our legend.”

Kenny.joker:

“Make we remember lookman o.”

De_princejr:

“All of una celebrities na Big disappointment, people are being killed on a daily basis all over the country, hunger everywhere, una still dey celebrate unnecessary things and won’t speak up when it matters, football is to promote peace and unity, entertainment is just the secondary purpose of it, Nigeria as a Nation is not in the state to participate in any international competition for now, till humanity is prioritised. with this kind of devilish leaders, Nigeria will never be successful in any thing, because the spirit of majority of the people are in agony.”

Chefyinskyventure:

“Yes o. He did so well. Making first goal to come in through his efforts while lookman did d finishing scoring. Lookman also did so well making those goals. To d entire team I applaud. We move next to Angola who won by 3:0 today.”

Danich_man:

“Mission accomplished!!!! UP SUPER EAGLES!!!!!!!! Lookman is the man!!! Bassey is the rock! Osimhen the machine ! Nwabili the shield ! Congratulations guys .”

Jay_avuvu:

“Osimhens presence…The big name alone was a threat to the cameroun team ..The effect was all over .”

Osimhen expresses fear ahead of Eagles Cameroon clash

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview granted by Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, where he spoke about Nigeria's chances of winning the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Osimhen has been Nigeria's most influential player in the competition so far, scoring a goal against Equatorial Guinea and winning the penalty that us the win against Cote d'Ivoire.

During his interview with CBS Golazo, Osimhen noted that there were no underdogs at the AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng