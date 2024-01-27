Top Nigerian singer Davido has voiced out about the upcoming AFCON match between Nigeria and Cameroon

The round of 16 match has left many Nigerians anticipating the performance of their compatriots, and Davido took to social media to encourage the players

Davido’s message to the Super Eagles was met with a series of interesting comments from social media users

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has joined many others to speak on the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football match between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The match set to take place on January 27, 2024, has left many netizens on edge as they wonder how Nigeria will perform against Cameroon.

Fans react as Davido speaks on Nigeria's upcoming AFCON game with Cameroon. Photos: @davido, @Mike_thepundit

Source: Instagram

In a new development, DMW boss Davido took to his social media page to show his support for the Super Eagles.

On his official X (Twitter) handle, the Unavailable crooner shared a short message of encouragement for Nigeria’s football team. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“Super eagles !!! Let’s get it !!”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido encourages Super Eagles before Cameroon match

Davido’s goodwill message to the Super Eagles before their football match with Cameroon got many fans talking online. Read some of what they had to say below:

This tweep thanked Davido for his support:

Ola said he was sure Davido had placed a bet:

A Cameroonian Twitter user said Nigerians are going to cry after the match:

Head Boy predicted what the score will be:

This tweep said Nigeria and Ghana are on the same level:

Bebe said Nigeria is winning the cup:

Abdul had this to say:

Balo said Davido doesn’t watch football:

Osita Iheme advises Super Eagles ahead of Cameroon match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Osita Iheme aka PawPaw has voiced out ahead of the Nigerian Super Eagles game with Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Before Nigeria’s game with Cameroon, the movie star took to his official Instagram page to share what was expected of the Super Eagles.

According to the movie star, the Super Eagles have not been playing well, and they really need to win the game against Cameroon, which he described as having a strong team. Osita Iheme noted that Nigeria’s team will not be able to match Cameroon strength for strength and are better off winning with their brains.

Source: Legit.ng