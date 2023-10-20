Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally met controversial TikToker, VeryDarkMan, in Lagos

A video made the rounds online of VDM chilling with the DMW boss and Cubana Chiefpriest in Lagos

The video sparked a series of mixed feelings after it went viral with some netizens linking it to the Mohbad case

Much-loved Nigerian singer Davido and controversial TikToker, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan have finally met each other.

Recall that Davido recently flew VeryDarkMan to Lagos and lodged him in a luxury hotel ahead of their meeting.

In a new development, the TikTok activist has finally met with the DMW boss to the surprise of many fans.

Video of VeryDarkMan with Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest in Lagos causes stir. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Taking to his official Instagram page, VeryDarkMan shared a video of himself chilling in Lagos with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest. They all appeared to be at a lounge eating as they all made a video.

In the video, Davido and Chiefpriest were heard repeating the dark man’s popular slang ‘don’t play’ as they laughed and had a good time.

Not stopping there, VeryDarkMan took to the caption of his video to brag about Davido and Chiefpriest spoiling him with enjoyment. He wrote:

“OBO and Cubana chief priest say them go use CHOPLIFE finish me today.”

Mixed reactions as VeryDarkMan hangs out with Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest in Lagos

The video of VeryDarkMan with Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest in Lagos got many netizens talking. Some of them linked the hangout to Mohbad’s case among other things. Read some of the comments below:

breiner_2234:

“Mr Don’t play,,,don Dey play o…”

amg_large:

“The love is so fake.”

Izebok:

“@davido what's going on nah..you matched out for justice for mohbad.”

Socialdistancin:

“Fake friends.”

iambeewhy:

“As Dem don buy this one too now, anything his boss do will always be good to him just like brother Tunde.”

Anita_baby26:

“Now I understand the whole ish,So Vdm is working for chief priest on Mohbad’s caseNo wonder he kept scattering the issues from dna to blaming the wife ‍♀️So that Nigerians will completely forget the whole issues which is now happening……it’s so clear now that he did a successful job and that’s why David keep finding him interesting for no reason……Make una continue God go judge una.”

ego__oyibo280:

“Now it’s becoming clearer! To say I’m ashamed of Davido is an understatement.”

Tioluwanimif:

“The game is very clear now.”

mine4real900:

“Davido was the frontlines at this Justice for MOHBAD case now look at him dining with the same guy who has been confidently bullying his wife and kid smh. I’m glad people are seeing him for who he is, it’s really horrible.”

bisgoldstore:

“Davido just belittles himself,you break my heart 001.”

poshbaby52:

“Davido should be ashamed of himself!”

omiteruolajumoke:

“The game is now very clear.”

laredo_lar:

“They are treating him for a job well done (Mohbad Case). It's getting clearer now.”

Kanayo O Kanayo blasts VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo reacted to comments by VeryDarkMan about John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu’s health condition.

Recall that the TikTok activist heavily blasted Nollywood on social media after the veteran actor cried out for financial help from his sick bed.

Shortly after VeryDarkMan’s video went viral, Kanayo went online to share his thoughts on it.

