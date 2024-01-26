Fuji star KWAM 1 has reacted to rumours of a crisis in his marriage with his wife Emmanuelle Ropo

The rumours were stirred up after the Fuji singer failed to celebrate his wife on her birthday on January 1

According to the reports, it was a deliberate action by the couple, who are said to planning to unveil a business, valued at over N700m

Veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as Kwam1 or K1, has responded to claims about a crisis in his marriage.

People speculated that KWAM 1, who recently hosted corp members, and his wife Emmanuella Ropo were not on good terms after he failed to publicly celebrate her birthday on January 1.

KWAM 1 dismisses marital crisis. Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal

However, a statement issued via Goldmyne TV on behalf of the couple, dismissed the rumours as sources close to the couple it was a deliberate decision by them to avoid celebrating Emmanuella in public.

The statement also revealed that K1 and his wife are planning to unveil a new business, valued at over N700m, situated on Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

The new business is said to be a gift from the Fuji maestro to his wife.

Read the statement below:

KWAM 1 send message to rumour mongers

The Fuji star, in a post via his Instagram page, shut down the rumours, noting how some ‘lazy-minded’ people were gathering unfounded stories just to trend using his name.

See his post below:

People react to KWAM 1 post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

motiqueen:

"This damage control smells so bad."

rinochscakes:

"Damage control Den Don settle... It's normal but pe e no happen naa lie."

lordcoster7:

"Baba don Tire already. Another wife loading."

dear_maggy:

"Person wey no for kiss madam for public. That was fast."

cokersaxt:

"Marriage is not easy to maintain, my Parents deserves grammy and national honor."

Moment KWAM 1 refused to kiss wife trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that KWAM 1 trended online following a video from his birthday party.

A clip showed the moment Emmanuella approached her husband and tried to kiss him in the full glare of family and friends present at the party.

However, the fuji maestro was caught off guard and didn’t allow his wife to enjoy the pleasure of getting her public display of affection.

