A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media for his display of honesty in Katsina state which earned him accolades

The good Samaritan had returned an iPhone 13 Pro Max to a lady who mistakenly left it in his tricycle

Following his kind gesture, he was applauded by netizens in the comment section who were in awe of his integrity

A Nigerian tricycle rider has been applauded for returning an expensive iPhone forgotten by a passenger during a ride.

The man named Labani from Kastina state found and returned the phone despite its huge value.

Keke rider returns iPhone 13 Pro Max in Katsina Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/X.

Keke rider hailed for returning expensive iPhone

In a by @yabaleftonline, he was captured with the rightful owner of the phone and posing for photos.

The man’s integrity has earned him lots of accolades from netizens who confirmed that there are still good people out there.

“Meet Labani, Keke Driver Who Returned iPhone 13Pro in Katsina.”

Netizens react as Keke rider returns iPhone 13 Pro Max

The comments section was filled with people applauding his honesty while some said he returned it because he did not know the value.

@Irunnia_ reacted:

“This man no sabi the worth of the phone.”

@ugo h said:

“Yoruba people can never do something like this and the only reason the man returned it is because he doesn't know what iPhone 13.”

@AllChelseaTv reacted:

“If you return my iPhone 13pro, you're taking home at least 200k. But I trust Nigerians to do 5k for fuel, and snap pic for engagement.”

@official commented:

“The iPhone is useless in the first place. But kudos to him for returning it.”

@Updateboyx said:

“God bless him. May Allah reward him.”

@MCI_Ken reacted:

“After everything they will give him 5k for appreciation.”

@elijahkyone93 reacted:

“Nice one if na me na waytin i go do cus waytin no be my own no fit let me thief.”

@jahy_official said:

“He probably won't be able to use anyways But nice gesture.”

@Dr_Pharouk said:

“That's nice. But Omo she should at least give him something o. At least for being a good person.”

Man refunds money mistakenly sent to his account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in the world of today, it is surprising to send money to a wrong account, and they return it without taking from it. Such is the story of a Twiter user called Rolivhuwa who sent money to a wrong account.

According to her, when she contacted the person to inform him of her mistake, he begged her to be patient with him. Rolivhuwa said the man told her that he needed to use the money urgently but promised to send it back on Wednesday, November 25. The man fulfilled his promise and sent back the money.

As soon as she received her money, the excited young lady took to social media to share the news with her followers. Rolivhuwa's story has gone viral as her tweet gathered over 40,000 likes and 3,000 reposts. She wrote: "Sent money to a wrong account a week ago, I contacted that person and he said he really need to use that money and he would send it back on the 25th. Guys, he just sent the full amount back now."

