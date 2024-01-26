Davido's associate, Ubi Franklin, was called out by popular social media user Verydarkman and accused of using the Afrobeats star's name for fraud

Verydarkman, in a viral video, accused the music executive of extorting N10.5 million from a young artist in bid for a feature with Davido

As the allegations made the rounds online, Ubi shared his take while Davido and his gang reacted to the situation

Popular Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin has spoken out against the accusations levelled against him by social media user Verydarkman, who claimed that he had swindled an aspiring musician.

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Verydarkman publicly accused Ubi of utilising his friendship with Davido to promise an upcoming singer a feature with the star for a fee of approximately 10.5 million Naira.

Responding to the allegations, Ubi Franklin made it clear that he was unfazed by the recent scandals and promised himself a better 2024.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote:

"I ain't tripping; it's going to be a good year. ".

Following that, Davido's hypeman,Spesh, added fuel to the fire by posting a meme video to his page that showed Ubi lashing out at his detractors.

The meme left Ubi, Davido, Isreal DMW, and others laughing in the comment section.

Davdio and others react to Ubi Franklin's meme video

The funny clip amused Davido, Israel DMW, Kidwaya, as they reacted with laughing emojis.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

davayking:

"Ahhh who vex Ubi? somebody find that man for me."

trafficbabz:

"Why u carry this video come out again, I go post my own tomorow."

bengwalla:

"Lmaooooooooooo this the one ‼️"

sexy___henry:

"Abeg nobody should make my geee vex ooooo aah."

emperor_bolojay:

"Wetin Dey sup gan gan."

Davido calls Ubi Franklin his nanny

Music artist David Adeleke, better known as Daviido, has shown that he is a good friend and associate with people around him.

In a clip posted by music executive Ubi Franklin, Davido playfully called Ubi his nanny because he was napping on the flight.

Franklin had to challenge the singer jokingly, saying he always disturbs him. He asked for an increment in his salary from $100 to $200 to ensure he does not sleep on duty again.

