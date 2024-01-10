Tonto Dikeh has shared the pictures of Verydarkbalckman as he sat in police custody

VDM was sitting quietly on a chair at the police station a few hours after he made a video to inform his fans where he was going

Another man was sitting beside him in one of the pictures posted by the actress while she wrote a serious caption to the pitures

Tonto Dikeh has allegedly reported Verysdarkblackman to the police and she shared some photos of the critic while in police custody.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkblackman had landed in the police station and stated that he didn't mind spending ten years there.

Tonto Dikeh shares pictures of Verydarkblackman in police custody. Photo credit @tontolet/@verydarkblackman

In the caption of the post, the actress who fought for justice for Mohbad said that she hates lies. She also stated that when a child thinks she is old enough to talk to elders, then the child has just started acting.

In one of the clips, VDM was sitting on the seat with another man. In the second picture, he was seen writing something on the table while two men were sitting and checking what he was writing.

See the photos here:

Fans react to the pictures of VDM

Reactions have trailed the pictures posted by Tonto Dikeh about VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

"He’s gona learn don’t play."

@ralph_manning_:

"Tf is this lawyer looking like??"

@teeto__olayeni':

"He will learnnnnnnnnnnnnnn."

@effedeborah:

"It’s the lawyer for me.. case never start lawyer don dey drink water. E choke right?"

@pyramidvalley__:

"Arrest that talkative, press him neck baby."

@officialswagbag:

"U invested him for questioning is it a big deal? This lady na mumu."

@ladyque_1:

"The lawyer be like person way go make vdm lose the case."

@ojerehighstar3:

"First to call police no mean say na u go win the case."

@iceboyibm:

"lol when he no kill person… be like aunty just wan trend."

@fineboybernard:

"Person say lawyer hold bottle water say every dey hot."

