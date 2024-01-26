Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has once again turned her attention towards Davido and his wife, Chioma

This came after a viral video captured the fun moments the singer and wife had in Lagos following their homecoming since the birth of the twins

Kemi expressed worry about the safety of the DMW boss and noted the precautions they should have taken since landing in Nigeria

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, and his wife Chioma have once again attracted the fury of investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo.

Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma's return to Nigeria made their way back to Nigeria months after the birth of their newborn twins in America.

In response, Kemi Olunloyo spoke about Davido being a person who lacks organisation and good planning.

She criticised the singer's decision to return to Nigeria when the Grammys is approaching.

She believes the DMW boss should have remained in the US to attend the awards event.

She also slammed the singer for announcing his homecoming instead of doing it privately. And she heaved her anger on the couple for abandoning their newborn twins with babysitters to go out and have fun at the club.

She said, in part:

"DAVIDO AND CHIOMA Update:Davido is disorganised and doesn't plan well. Don't want to see any rubbish comments under my post because many of you are simply not intelligent and you will be blocked ASAP…

"The twins are being dumped with nannies again. Sophia's goons are scoping you, evil eyes are tracking your movements since you're filming it. Stop this mess Davido. You should have finished the Grammy awards first then brought your family home UNANNOUNCED."

