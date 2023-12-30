Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz recently trended online after reports of a rift between him and his wife went viral

Oluwadolarz, in a post on his social media handle, released an apology note penned to his wife asking for her forgiveness

He noted in his apology how he had disrespected his wife several times and taken her love for granted

Skit maker, rapper and singer Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, better known as Oluwadolarz, has sparked reactions online with a public apology he penned to his wife.

In the viral post, Oluwadolarz begged his wife to find a place in her heart to forgive him. He reiterated that no one in the world means more to him than her.

Content creator Oluwadolarz trends as he publicly begs his estranged wife to forgive him. Photo credit: @oluwadolarz/@ife_luv12

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Oluwadolarz's apology comes after he was allegedly caught cheating on his wife multiple times.

Oluwadolarz revealed how he disrespected his wife

In his apology, Oluwadolarz noted that he had repeatedly disrespected his wife. He also shared how he had taken his wife's love for granted.

A dash to Ifeoluwa's page showed how she celebrated Christmas on her page without Oluwadolarz's image in the family photo she shared on her page.

Since then, Ifeluv has released two skits with themes telling stories about cheating.

See Oluwadolarz's post apologising to his wife below:

Netizens react to Oluwadolarz's apology to his wife

See how netizens reacted to Oluwadolarz's apology to his wife:

@crazeclown:

"You don go look for trouble Mama sorry please forgive am na mumu dey worry am."

@kidbaby101:

"The Queen."

@bukkyhendrixx:

"I have disrespected you so many times???? Lmao God forbid."

@xxssive:

"Abeg forgive am he no go try am again."

@msquaredizz_:

"Do better bro, be better."

@mrdamiie:

"Dem don catch this one again."

@omotea12:

"Disrespected u so many times sounds like a pattern,I hope u learn that it’s not a flex to keep on doing the same thing u know will keep u asking for apology.hope you do right by her. Amen."

@gbogbotigbogbo_store:

"You cannot be hurting her all the time and asking for forgiveness. Its really not fair. I hope you don’t lose gold, while trying to chase panda! Goodluck o."

@doccydsongbird:

"You don go cheat again."

@237_towncryer:

"Mummy forgive him."

@endowed___:

"One thing about men is we learn the hard way, but the truth is we learn. We can’t be perfect but after we learn we try our best. Mama forgive that man today."

@house_of_zeebah:

"But I think they’ve been back together In a while now, maybe they’re just making it official… on behalf of the online in-laws we pronounce you both married again."

@rotimi_stephen:

"@ife_luv12 please forgive my Oga."

@temiola_:

"Not just apology pls change as well Cos if she forgives you now she might not forgive you next time we love to see happy couples."

@e2k_officialz:

"Abeg nor vex for am if we catch am again we go report am sharply."

