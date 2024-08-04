Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, a Nigerian street artist popularly known as Portable, has cursed netizens who unfollowed him

This came after the singer called Nigerians who are protesting against governance lazy and jobless

In a new viral video, the singer heavily cursed those who have unfollowed him so far, adding that God was by his side

Massive reactions have trailed a new video of Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, after he placed heavy curses on those who unfollowed him on social media.

It is now public knowledge that the label boss, Zazu, made a video in which he called Nigerians lazy and jobless for protesting.

Portable speaks on those unfollowing him. Credit: @portablebaeby, @neusroom

Source: Instagram

His statement did not sit properly with most netizens who took to unfollowing the street act. In just a few days, he lost over a 100k followers.

Nonetheless, in a fresh video sighted by Legit.ng, Zazu shared his thoughts on the current state of the IG page.

"All of you are oloriburuku" - Portable

Firstly, he cursed all those who had been unfollowing me and asked how many of them had stepped out to protest.

He maintained that as long as he has Godm, he does not care who is with him or against him.

Watch Portable's video here:

How Nigerian reacted to his video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@lavish617177:

"Keep unfollowing guys let take him back too 500k guys please."

@jeremiah0z_:

"I don unfollow."

@maya_okocha:

"Na una give this public nuisance relevance, shey una dey see am now."

@marvinsbaba6:

"E no go better for anybody wey stream your song."

@dahslimghal:

"I no fit do mistake follow this potable."

@hardejhoke2086:

"E pain ham."

@leczy_b:

"Person wey God don unfollow already."

@officialojutiro346:

"Your children’s and your wife’s are Oloribuku."

Portable gets arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was always in the news for one reason or another, this time because of his involvement with the police.

According to reports, the singer got arrested after he assaulted a police officer; this was days after his unpaid debt issue.

Video footage showed him at the police station, being interrogated for his offence and then moved to another section of the station.

Source: Legit.ng