Actor Bolanle Ninalowo has marked the new feat his first and only daughter Aliyah just recorded abroad

In a post on social media, he penned a lovely note to celebrate her milestone as he also shared a picture to accompany the note

He stated that it was the beginning of greater heights for her, while he prayed for her and wrote how he loves her

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has shared the good news about his daughter Aliyah, as he marked her latest feat.

The movie act, who announced his separation from wife last year, wrote a lovely message to her young girl on her graduation.

In his message, he praised her for her latest achievement and shared how he felt for making him a proud father.

Bolanle Ninalowo celebrates daughter on graduation. Photo credit@aliyah_nino/!@iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Ninalowo also shared a graduation picture of his daughter, but he didn't specify if she just finished from the university or secondary school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that actor Ninalowo and daughter share a special bond, which is evidence in the way they celebrate each other on their special occasions.

A few months ago, Aliyah wrote a love note to her father, when he clocked 44 years.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Bolanle Ninalowo's post about daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@21forever:

"Congratulations, more blessings."

@favouredjewel84:

"Congratulations darling."

@dezathegreat:

"Blessings."

@tinujolly:

"Congratulations Aliyah."

@quinsinnovative:

"Congratulations."

@gbengaoginni:

"Beautiful Princess congratulations to you my beautiful. Angel" As For Ur Daddy God almighty will continue to guide him, protect him ,men and women will favour him and Honor him, God bless ur daddy and I wish gud health and longlife."

@real_funkymallam:

"Congratulations, beautiful angel."

@isetola:

"Congratulations beautiful Aliyah."

@modupeola376:

"Congratulations."

@iamsweetaaleeyah:

"Congrats wishing success each step."

Bolanle Ninalowo recounts messing up

Legit.ng had reported that Ninalowo had shocked his fans after announcing that it was over between him and his wife of many years.

After the announcement, an old video of the actor confessing his past sin surfaced online.

In the clip, he shared what went wrong in his marriage. He also recounted how he cheated on his wife and tried to make amends.

Source: Legit.ng