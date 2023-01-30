Popular Nigerian comedian-turn-musician Carter Efe has brought to the attention of netizens his fight with his comic colleague Oluwa Dolarz

The internet got more involved in the two online creators' feud when Carter Efe came hard for Oluwa Dolarz by demanding how much influence he has on social media

A video of Carter Efe’s response to Oluwa Dolarz calling him a "watery mouth" has made the rounds on social media with various reaction

The online feud between two popular Nigerian skit makers, Carter Efe and Oluwa Dolarz, has just begun to gain the attention of netizens after Carter Efe came hard for his colleague.

In a viral video circulating the internet, the Machala crooner demanded that Oluwa Dolarz prove his level of influence with his 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

Carter Efe attacks Oluwa Dolarz for calling him watery mouth Credit: @carterefe, @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

The comedian turn-singer also bragged about how he was able to make his song Machala rank chats on some notable music platforms, which he doubted Oluwa Dolarz could do.

Carter Efe’s anger came after Oluwa Dolarz referred to the Machala singer as "watery mouth."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Look at the video of Carter Efe blasting Oluwa Dolarz:

This is how social media users are responding to Carter Efe’s anger against Oluwa Dolarz

_toby_loba:

"All this online fight I no like am make una fix date,go field go fight."

paulcleverlee:

"This Vawulence don dey sweet … we need more.❤️"

thaedoboy:

"I first talk am say this fight go long. "

eugynation:

"This carter Efe everything about you Dey vex me. "

iamtrinityguy:

"These people should calm down ❤️❤️❤️ let’s peace reign. "

b.e.l.l.a317:

"If he didn’t say that, by now you would have poured us water. See how you controlled your mouth."

richies4everr:

"This cater self na everything you dy carry come online u no get shame oo sometimes you keep mute to some matters abeg make una shift."

Carter Efe mocks those calling him ugly, flaunts his girlfriend

Popular Nigerian comedian-turn-singer Carter Efe and his bae sparked reactions on the internet.

The comic creator decided not ashamed to be referred to as ugly and came harder for those who did.

The Carter Efe passed his message through one of Mr Jollof's viral videos and showed off his pretty woman.

Source: Legit.ng