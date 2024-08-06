Cross-dresser Bobrisky was released from prison on Monday, August 5 and it was a moment of excitement for his friends

One notable observation about Bobrisky was how his friends were around him and ensured he did not appear before the public looking unkept

A blogger made a contrary statement about media personality Verydarkman (VDM) who claimed to be connected but looked distressed when released from the police cell

Several reactions have trailed the release of cross-dresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, from prison on Monday, August 5.

Some have noted that his friends stood by him and did not allow him to go through his case alone.

One of those people who noticed how supportive Bob's friends were was a blogger @cutie_julis on Instagram. According to her, Bob's friends ensured he had a full makeover and had his hair done before he faced the public.

She also compared the case of media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), who claimed to have influence but when he was arrested, none of his so-called friends could show up for him.

Recall that Bob was arrested on April 4 for abusing the naira and was sentenced to six months in prison. However, he regained his freedom before the stipulated time.

See Cutie Julis' post below:

Reactions trail Cutie's post

Several netizens have shared their take on the blogger's post. See some of the comments below:

@abibaby183:

"Madam abeg no write something nonsense. Bob get connection naim e still serve 3months in prison? Awon prison competition my foot."

@perrybal01:

"Prison competition."

@official_e_diamond:

"In all, Bob is now an Ex-convict.

@oluchi_judy_:

"I’m very sure Moyo was the one supplying her organic cream to Bobrisky in Kirikiri,"

@tinababy36:

"Nothing person fit tell me Bob was on a house arrest, not kirikiri."

@iamhappywilliams:

"All this long epistle just to shade VDM. You no well."

@piedpiperofnnewi:

"And couldn’t get him a good lawyer … fair weather friends."

@estherr_chase:

"Bob get bad mouth but will turn up for you if u are friends…Na wetin shim sow shim Dey reap."

