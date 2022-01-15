An upcoming skit maker has shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with comedian Oluwadolarz

The skit maker accused the popular comedian of collecting a huge sum of money ffrom him for a job

The young man noted that Oluwadolarz is yet to fulfil his promise and has stopped answering his calls and messages

An upcoming skit maker has called out comedian Oluwadolarz and asked him for a full refund of N300k. According to the skit maker, he paid the comedian the money so as to promote him on social media.

A month after the money was paid, the skit maker said Oluwadolarz didn't do anything about what they discussed.

According to him, when he kept asking him about it, the comedian blocked him on all platforms and he has been unreachable.

An upcoming skit maker calls out comedian Oluwadolarz on social media. Photos: @yabaleftonline, @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

The young man stated that Oluwadolarz made many promises to him before he paid him the money.

The WhatsApp conversation between the men showed Oluwadolarz abusing the skit maker for demanding that he fulfils his promises.

Swipe left to read their chat:

Nigerians react

gylliananthonette:

"300k for promotion, no wonder Benz full everywhere."

sugar_kvng_:

"He has been poco’ed. Dollars they use him money dey run giveaways."

iamfayofficial_:

"Y’all would be fine."

abiolavj:

"This seems like a skit."

bis.ol.a:

"Wahala everyday."

dedejiofficial:

"Nigerians sha."

virtuousi:

"Sigh. This creative industry is a dog eat dog industry. Sorry to all the parties involved."

dear_deborah:

"It’s unfair. Really unfair."

amaka.maya:

"300k for promotion? To what exactly? Is he promoting you to heaven? Y'all really rate this people."

_sharon_yohanna:

"At your age you even get 300k."

Refund my money

An investigative journalist called Jcakson Ude demanded a refund of N3.630m from singer Duncan Mighty. According to him, the singer failed to show up for an event after he was fully paid.

Jackson noted that he paid Duncan the sum of N3m to perform at an event in December, adding that he sent an extra N630k for flight tickets.

The journalist noted that Duncan didn't show up but claimed to be involved in an accident.

Source: Legit.ng