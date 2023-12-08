Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has finally opened up about how she fell in love with Adekaz and what the marriage has been like

In an interview with ladies of TVC's Your View, the mum of two revealed love found her when she wasn't looking, and she couldn't pass on it

Mercy also added that she willingly changed her religion to Islam out of the love she has for her husband

Actress Mercy Aigbe's bond with her husband Kazem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, has been strengthened by the fact that she changed her religion to Islam.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker said Adekaz has enough love to go around for her and his first wife, who kicked against their union.

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's video Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She added that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she has for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, and she has always been liberal with religion.

The mum of two said no woman would endure all she faced because she chose Adekaz and would still stay if it wasn't genuine love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mercy, a lover girl, had given up on finding love after her first marriage crashed in a messy drama, and she wasn't looking for a man to give her money, fame or kids she already had.

She said that love came for her in the form of Adekaz, her friend, and she decided to give it another shot.

Watch the video here:

Netizens drag Mercy Aigbe

Netizens called out the actress for snatching another woman's husband.

Read some comments below:

ella.denis.1:

"God please protect my marriage, let no woman find chemistry abi Biology in my home.. it me and my husband alone for forever."

_cici_nita:

"Make your husband add another wife so the love can go round. After all your husband loves women."

ladyque_1:

"Women try dey build yourself as you are building with your man."

cherish_ebosereme_:

"Awwww love for snatching another woman’s husband?"

_damilola.o:

"Make e marry another woman again so the love can go round."

nurse__aimie:

"Senseless woman. Love made destroy someone’s marriage? Lol."

Mercy Aigbe’s hubby wears her dress as he jumps on Umbrella challenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kazim Adeoti sparked reactions on the internet as another of their viral skit video left many going gaga online.

Unlike their previous videos, this new one saw Mercy Aigbe's hubby take up a unique personality like he had never done before.

In the viral clip, Mercy portrayed a different personality as she was clad in her hubby's famous skit outfit.

Source: Legit.ng