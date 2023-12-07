A baby who helped her mother at a hairdressing salon went viral after a heartwarming video of the moment surfaced online

The baby was spotted in the video braiding a wig like a professional hairdresser

The girl has received a lot of accolades from social media users, some of whom joked that she should be paid a salary

A baby girl has gone viral and received applause on social media because of how she helped her mother.

The girl often goes to the salon with her mother, who is a hairdresser, and she always plays with wigs.

The child's mother expressed joy that her daughter always comes around to her workplace. Photo credit: Instagram/@zateglamourhair.

In the particular video trending on Instagram, the girl was spotted attending to a wig and braiding it like a professional.

Her mother was impressed at her eagerness to learn. The woman said she was so lucky to have the girl as a child.

The mother captioned the video:

"Mommy’s little helper. Thank you for being an amazing daughter. I am so lucky to be your mom."

The video immediately gained massive traction on Instagram, where it received thousands of likes and comments. Some of the comments joked that the girl should receive a salary, while others said she was too small to be at a shop.

When contacted, Zainab told Legit.ng that she had never forced the girl to help her. She said the baby was still learning, insisting it was not child labour.

Her words:

"I think she’s learning because she’s always with me, and she’s watching. She only plays with hair whenever she feels and even when I try to stop her from scattering hair or the attachment, she starts crying. And she can also makes twist on her head but not very tight."

Reactions as girl helps her mother at hairdressing salon

@phrazia said:

"This is what they mean when they ask for 20 years experience at 21."

@moms__pet_ commented:

"As her lawyer let talk about my client salary cause ain’t no way my client will be doing all these for free."

@sweetmichyella said:

"That's how I started from 7, and now I'm very good in braids. I earn from this gift. Big love from Germany."

@wunmi_ruby said:

"Wonderful baby girl! God bless anything she lays her hands on."

@israelukoko commented:

"I hope you’re never late with her salary?"

