Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bamike Adenibuyan gave an insight into what she went through to become a mother

The reality star revealed motherhood did a number on her, as she did not think she would become as thick as she is

Bambam, as she is fondly called, also added that her first daughter's pregnancy put her through a series of changes that shocked her

Bambam's first daughter, Zendaya, is a beauty to behold, but her pregnancy brought many unforeseen changes she could not handle.

In an interview with media personality Chude, the mum of two revealed motherhood changed her in ways she never imagined.

Bambam shares motherhood journey Photo credit: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

According to Bambam, her husband, fellow co-star Teddy A, was supportive of her and open to her transitions with her two pregnancies.

She revealed her first pregnancy, which birthed her daughter, Zendaya, was brutal; her complexion changed, she had breakouts increased in size, and she shocked herself every time she looked in the mirror.

The reality star added that she had the most beautiful baby, Zendaya, despite her ugly transformation.

Bambam also said:

"I had to ask the doctor, ‘is that my baby?’ ‘How is she so white looking?’ She had grey eyes and now they’re brown. She looked so different. I had preeclampsia with her pregnancy, she had detached from my placenta by the time I arrived at the hospital. So the thought of losing her, if I hadn’t been diligent with my antenatal classes or taking my vitamins. We tried going to have her abroad but there were a lot of setbacks so we had to settle."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bambam's video

caci_africa:

"My sister went through this , she had a seizure , we lost the baby , but she’s here with us , so grateful!!! These are the things we need to talk more about."

ozybest:

"And I will hear some men asking ladies what the bring to the table? Pregnancy alone is the whole table and more, nothing needs to be on top."

andrashades:

"Teddy you marry well, such an eloquent lady."

donnies_hairline:

"Una wey dey like troll people, some of Una don get curse already. Later una go dey find wetin dey do una."

lubbyoflagos:

"It’s the way she picked her words for me .. so intelligent and beautiful."

stelly11:

"Exactly they won't understand, I don't even tolerate anyone telling me I put on weight only me know wetin my eye see, I went from size 42 shoe to 43/43,cloth size nko ,hmmm,but thankful for life and my babies."

chyboo_jj:

"My sis went thru dis same phase and never made it. She gave us a son and left. Wish she didn't... thank God for ur life @bammybestowed."

