Doris Akonanya, in an interview, revealed how she lost one of her legs and how men have treated her because of it

The actress said she would fall for men only to realise they thought they were doing her a favour or trying to win a bet

Doris also revealed that her amputated leg was a blessing in disguise as she made money from it online

Nollywood actress Doris Akonanya aka Doris Still Smiling recently opened up on the challenges of having a beautiful love life as a physically challenged person.

On Yam Kontent Factory's podcast, the actress shared how her parents' negligence cost her one of her legs at a young age.

On how being physically challenged has ruined her chances of finding love, Doris stated that many men dated her out of pity.

She shared a scenario where one guy in school persistently pursued her, and she mistook it for genuineness, whereas a bet had been placed on her.

In another case, Doris revealed she dated someone who cheated on her to her face because he thought being with her out of pity was a favour.

The actress also revealed that she gets messages and emails from men who want to sleep with her and show her their stuff.

How does Doris make money from her situation?

The actress revealed that her amputation was a blessing in disguise as there were white men who derived pleasure from watching amputees. She said she makes videos for them and gets paid in dollars.

Watch the video below:

