Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have sparked reactions online as a clip of doing the Nasboi Umbrella Challenge goes viral

In the viral clip, Mercy Aigbe was seen wearing her husband's famous skit custom, including his shoes and face cap

However, the highlight of the clip was seeing Mercy Aigbe's hubby rocking his wife's "Iro and Buba" as they danced to Nasboi's song

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have once again set the internet on fire as another of their viral skit video leaves many going gaga online.

Unlike their previous videos, this new one sees Mercy Aigbe's hubby take up a unique personality like he has never done before.

Mercy Aigbe and her hubby Adekaz trend online as they jump on Nasboi's umbrella challenge. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Mercy Aigbe also portrayed a different personality as she was clad in her hubby's famous skit outfit.

Mercy Aigbe's hubby rocks her Iro and Buba

The new clip sees the power couple jump on the trending Umbrella challenge, which was started by skit maker Nasboi for his new song.

As always, Kazim Adeoti was the highlight of the new clip as he was seen clad in his wife's clothes, an Ankara Iro and Buba.

Mercy Aigbe and her husband are not the first celebrities to jump on the challenge; other big names like Don Jazzy, Kie Kie, Sabinus, and Brainjotter have joined the Umbrella challenge.

Watch Mercy Aigbe, and Adekaz do the Umbrella challenge below:

See the reactions that have trailed the viral clip

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the viral skit:

@anjysworldprd:

"There is God o aunty mercy."

@iamabiodunthomas:

"See my teeth outside."

@emiraltyafrica:

"O ti su mi bayi."

@queen__teephat:

"Deep down some of una want a playful husband like this but dem no born una well to talk am me I love this."

@rhiks_place:

"Oh God Husband of the year Goes to Alhaji."

@riskayaholaniyi:

"And some young boys will be forming too big to even smile at home. Abeggi!!. Ride on Alhaji."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"This is amazing."

@officiallizdasilva:

"Lol Olopa ma ko efribodi Las Las."

@nikkilaoye:

"Oh my. Hubby deserves award of Husband of the year oo. Ever ready to do anything you ask him to do. Well done Oga sirwe celebrate you oo."

@ms_adunni:

"Mummy Juwon don't worry, I don queue for cinema na make the movie start to show remain."

Mercy Aigbe and her Hubby attend Owanbe together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when it reported a recent viral clip of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby attending a wedding party in Lagos.

The clip surfaced online after a long period when the couple was on a low-key after their February love fest.

This also came months after Mercy Aigbe embarked on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim, and she took a new name, Haija Minnah.

