Ashabi Simple, the 4th wife of Portable has stated that her husband creates time out of his schedule to visit her

The actress noted that the singer is her mentor and role model as she admires his energy as a singer

She also stated that she feels jealous when she sees other women around him but she tries to caution herself

Akinyanju Omobolarinde, the 4th wife of Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, has taken to social media to pen a note about her husband and the relationship they both share.

The mother of one said that her man takes time to check up on her despite his busy schedule and that her husband is very protective of his relationship.

The actress added that she always felt jealous whenever she saw her man with other women but she tries to caution herself because she is aware that the singer is a celebrity.

Ashabi Simple says Portable is her mentor

In the write-up, she noted that her husband is her mentor and role model. She added that she loves the energy the singer shows.

This is coming after the actress has bragged about her position in the life of the singer. She listed all her achievements including being the 4th wife in the house of the singer.

Ashabi Simple had also made it known a few months ago that she was afraid of making her relationship known at first because she felt that people would taunt her for marrying a polygamous man.

See the post here:

Fans react to the note written by Ashabi Simple

Reactions have trailed the note written by Ashabi Simple. Here are some of the comments below.

@maurahbeauty1995:

"Lol u are jealous coming from a third wife."

@1303bale_arena:

"Can you imagine you even get jealous in the first place shows that woman can take what they do to others, when it was your turn you didn't mind to hurt is other wives Shior."

@alhajakudirat_jewelries':

"Hmmmmmmmmm just don't let us hear story that touches the heart."

@callme_blackgold:

"Sorry for the laugh."

@kaffyibrahim1:

"You get jealous when you see him with another woman ke , lenu fourth wife otida ooo ."

@remytehouseofhair_skincare:

"Abeg I Dey church I can’t laugh."

@fabulouskiddiesparties:

"Wetin Bewaji wan come do bayi oo. This 2nd -3rd wives do d most I swear."

@itz_adamsel:

"How can I laugh in a way that pleases God."

@cutiemosun:

"Why u go jealous, wetin make first wife do? Shift Abeg."

@mamajay_official:

"Before you dragg her make sure you are in a relationship o."

Ashabi Simple signs out of school

Legit.ng has reported that the Nollywood actress had finished from the university and celebrated with video and photos posted on social media.

In the recording, her husband made a video call to congratulate her since he couldn't make it to the ceremony.

Her classmates signed on the white sleeveless t-shirt she wore under her jacket.

