Oluwafunso Asiwaju, the first wife of Mercy Aigbe's new husband, Adekaz, has sparked emotions online with a post she recently shared online

The businesswoman, in a bold statement on her page, spoke about Karma and how life would always pay you back whatever evil you do in multiple folds

Asiwaju further revealed that she has no plans to avenge whatever wrong committed against her, but she's certain that those who did her wrong would get what they deserve

Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Adekaz, have recently been the bane of discussions online; this is believed to have been sparked due to a post shared online by Asiwaju Couture, Adekaz's first wife.

Asiwaju spoke about Karma in her post online, noting that no one can get away with treating other people unfairly at will.

Asiwaju, the first wife of Mercy Aigbe's husband Adekaz, has sparked emotions online as she talks about karma and getting revenge. Photo credit: @adekaz/@asiwajucouture/@realmercyaigbe



She further noted that the way life is designed, what goes around, always comes around, and anyone who does evil to others should, at some point, expect the same to be paid back to them in full.

Asiwaju once disclosed that she felt jilted and used by her husband when the news of Adekaz and Mercy Aigbe's relationship went viral.

In her latest outburst, she noted that she has no intention to avenge the wrong done against her, but she's certain the pair would get what they deserve.

See Asiwaju's post talking about Karma below:

See how netizens reacted to Asiwaju's post about Karma online:

@cremedolly:

"For me I know Karma works but the damage would have hit the victim so bad for a very long time to the point that when karma plays out, the victim may be long dead or damaged … so what’s the point of karma, if someone hurt you address the issue immediately or move on forever."

@iam_horpeyhemi:

"Karma has never worked for me before. In fact that’s even the period they do better."

@moelake67:

"Karma always works but most times, it's on the innocent children, grandchildren. Those are the people that ends up suffering for the sins of there parents."

@prettymaa_:

"Karma doesnt work for everyone, unfortnuately that's the time they even get better and stronger.."

@imightbeusman:

"Karma werey wo? Which karma Queen Elizabeth see…Even with all the atrocities she chop life to the fullest while alive and had a befitting funeral when she died. Humans just be saying certain things to make themselves feel hopeful and good."

@eziafrican:

"Karma is as a result of what you have done that mirrors back to you. Whatever you put out comes back …. More like gravity. Karma is real and karma is a bit*h! Y’all be careful how you treat others because it definitely comes back to you and your generation suffers it!"

@irenesawyerr:

"Karma is just in our head, it doesn't work..."

@official_la_creme:

"If person do you, do your own back ASAP....leave karma, karma don tire."

