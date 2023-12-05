Popular Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie, has now apologised to Nigerians after claims that he scammed them

In a recent interview with skitmaker, Egungun, the crossdresser reacted to the claims that he pretended to be ill to get money

Jay Boogie’s apology and reaction to the scam claims raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Popular Nigerian transgender model, Daniel Nsikan aka Jay Boogie has now spoken up concerning the drama surrounding his BBL surgery.

Recall that the socialite made headlines after he took to social media to solicit funds after claiming that he had developed complications following the cosmetic surgery.

Netizens react as Jay Boogie apologises to Nigerians. Photos: @_egungun, @jay_boogie

Source: Instagram

After a few weeks, reports made the rounds that Jay Boogie might have scammed Nigerians and that he portrayed his state of health in a way that was exaggerated.

In a new development, Jay Boogie, who is now looking well and fit granted an interview to popular skitmaker, Egungun, and he used the opportunity to apologise to Nigerians.

According to Jay Boogie, he is very sorry. To show his remorse, the transgender model went down on his knees to plead for forgiveness from well-meaning Nigerians.

The socialite explained that he never scammed them and that he is only alive because of their help. Jay Boogie thanked Nigerians for their donations and prayed for God to bless them.

He said:

“Let me kneel down and apologise. Nigerians I’m sorry, I never scammed or defrauded Nigerians, it was all fake news. I can’t go round in circles, I just wanted to get well and come out and clear my name and I’m sorry if anyone felt that way, I’m not that kind of person. If not for you guys I won’t be alive today. Thank you so much for the donations and may the good Lord bless you.”

Also in the video, the transgender model explained why he cut ties with some of the people trying to help him. According to him, he found their moves shady.

See the full video below:

Reactions as Jay Boogie kneels down to beg Nigerians amid claims of scamming them

A number of social media users were surprised to see Jay Boogie already back on his feet considering how he explained his health problems. Others doubted the sincerity of his apology.

Read some of the comments below:

odogwu.umuoji:

“All the people wey contributed money una mind no go touch ground them don use una money dey freshen up.”

official_chimezie1:

“Una wey send money to him/her...How are you all feeling now.”

eveeey__:

“Ahannnn!! He healed so fast ooo. I’m forced to believe your scam story is true o.”

zevigins:

“If he/she deceived Nigerians to raise money, that is fraud, you deliberately defrauded Nigerians which means you must be arrested to pay back every single donations you received and the hospital you used in defrauding Nigerians must be closed down and everyone seen in the series of videos you posted online must be arrested… Nigeria government must persecute you all for a possible prosecution to set a warning for prospective scammers!”

herod_lammy:

“You mean this dude nah man ?? I need to be extra careful.”

veevyann_:

“Hmmmmmm. Shim has gone back to the streets? So soon? Justice for my 1k”

Iam_donlisa:

“He is a beautiful woman. But he needs to work on her voice.”

_lifeofrichgang:

“Na how many days now you don heal. You no go spend the money in peace Na sickness you go still use the money cure!”

digital6ix:

“Wait person wey do kidney transplant suppose take 6-8 weeks before recovery how come he/she is outside now and it’s not up to a 5 weeks.”

demicarefoundation:

“They exaggerated the situation to get donations . Sadly.”

How fundraisers called for Jay Boogie's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that in viral videos online, Jay Boogie was called out for allegedly scamming Nigerians.

According to some ladies in viral clips, many Nigerians showed up for Jay Boogie and donated to the GoFundMe account opened for his corrective surgery after he cried for help.

Things started to unravel after these organisations asked for proof before clearing Jay Boogie's bills and sending him out of the country to seek asylum.

Source: Legit.ng