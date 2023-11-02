Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Jay Boogie, is now trending online after he cried out for help from netizens

The socialite who had undergone cosmetic surgery is said to be fighting for his life after the procedure failed

Jay Boogie called out the clinic where his surgery was done and accused the ‘doctor’ of trying to kill him

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Daniel Anthony Nsikan aka Jay Boogie, has now called for help online after a failed cosmetic surgery.

On November 1, 2023, Jay Boogie took to his Instagram page via his IG stories to share a series of disturbing posts after the surgery.

Nigerians react to crossdresser Jay Boogie's failed cosmetic surgery. Photos: @jay_boogie

Source: Instagram

The transgender influencer announced that he was in a critical condition after going under the knife. However, he did not share more details on the type of surgery he did.

Not stopping there, Jay Boogie called out the clinic where the surgery was done, @curvygirl_essentials, and noted that they should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

According to the transgender man, he has a medical emergency and the surgeon, simply identified as Dr Dinma, wants to kill him.

Another Namibian based doctor, Dr Loveth, took to Instagram to also call out the clinic responsible for Jay Boogie’s surgery. According to her, the crossdresser has been unable to pass urine for two days.

See her post below:

See screenshots of some of Jay Boogie’s posts below:

See a photo of Jay Boogie in the clinic after his failed surgery below:

Nigerians react as Jay Boogie cries for help after failed surgery

A number of Nigerians had mixed reactions to Jay Boogie’s plight. Some of them wondered why he was undergoing surgery when he still looked good while others questioned his gender.

Read some of their comments below:

Obilewon:

“You know after malaria and typhoid treatment, any other thing na 50/50 for this country.”

_cici_nita:

“I too love James brown Quietly and sexily rocking his bonga fish yansh. Omolomo.”

ladyque_1:

“He will be fine. Na man him be.”

theaugustinaakyns:

“Dinma only does after care for people who have gone under the knife, I don’t think she is a surgeon naw.”

Moyotheshawty:

“But she said she was perfect before and men were dying why do surgery again Nawa.”

Peejay2000:

“But jay shape makes sense before abi i dey miss something.”

oma_joy:

“Have they inserted a urinary catheter? Usually inserted after surgery and removed after a few days.”

Ade___damola1:

“Bobrisky wey dey wear hip pad you think he’s daft.”

