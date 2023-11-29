A Nigerian man has taken to social media to show the warning letter his church issued him over his hairdo

In the letter, the church expressed disappointment in him for failing to live up to the Christina standard by virtue of his dreadlocks

The church went on to give him a condition he must comply with if he still wishes to continue with them

The warning letter a Lagos church handed a Nigerian youth over his dreadlocks has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The man, @zaza_of_lagos, shared a picture showing his hair and the warning letter from The Church of Christ located in Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

He said the letter was a result of his dreadlocks. Photo Credit: @zaza_of_lagos

The letter dated November 11 was addressed to Emeka Elumezie and was signed by two members of the church's disciplinary committee, a minister and an evangelist named Ifreke Umannah.

The church gave him a condition

While tackling Emeka for failing to 'live up to the Christian standard' in his appearance, the church maintained that he should cut off the hair if he still wants to worship with them.

According to them, they decided to write to him having exhausted the option of dialogue and did not see the desired change.

Watch the video below:

People shared their opinions on the church's action

valkinky said:

"My own church, the look on everyone's face because I tinted my hair gold...the anger and disappointment on everyone's face. I almost enter ground."

Sommie said:

"If na me I go write back tell them saying I will not cut it and I will continue coming."

Cheederah said:

"You knw different churches has different laws,and they would want you to obey it...

"No one has the right to condemn you or ask you to stop coming to."

OpticianMary said:

"That is not a condemnation, let’s call a spade a spade, every doctrine has their rules and regulations. As said in the letter, you have been reached..."

Omotoyosinana13 said:

"@Zaza Abeg if you have your offering and thite booklet and records.. Write them a letter requesting them back,then you’ll leave the church, until then."

Babygirl said:

"I want to see what u where to church dat will make them to print letter for u."

Man storms out of church over his earrings

In a related report, a man left a church after he was told to remove his earrings.

Narrating the encounter, he said that he was at a Baptist church in Lagos as one of the groomsmen for his friend's wedding when he was asked to pull off his earrings.

Opeyemi said he left the service immediately for the reception as he would never follow such dogma.

Man sent out of church over his beards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was sent out of a church wedding because of his beards.

According to the unidentified man who was the groom's best man, he had shown up for the occasion but was chased out, an action that came as a surprise to him.

In a video made at the church premises with a lady, the best man stated that the incident happened at Redeemed Christian Church of God in Aba, Abia State.

