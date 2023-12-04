Controversial Nigerian transgender Jay Boogie has finally made a return to social media after he was accused of fraud

The transgender woman, in a post shared on his IG page, tried to make some clarifications about the allegations of fraud levelled against him

Jay Boogie revealed in his post what he was genuinely admitted for in the hospital as against the popular thought that he needed a kidney transplant

Controversial social media personality Anthony Nsikan, better known as Jay Boogie, has sparked reactions online as he finally releases an official statement about his health condition and the allegations of fraud levelled against him.

Jay revealed in his post, as against the preeminent thoughts, that he never said he was in the hospital for a kidney transplant; instead, he noted that he was admitted for Sepsis and acute kidney injury.

Transgender Jay Boogie clears the air about defrauding Nigerians. Photo credit: @jay_boogie

The transgender woman also revealed that he was on dialysis because of his kidney injury and not failure, which would have caused him to have a transplant.

Jay Boogie speaks about defrauding Nigerians

In his post, Boogie noted that he didn't defraud Nigerians or lie about his health condition.

In one of the clips posted, Jay was seen bleeding from his nose whenever he sneezed. He also revealed that he had been discharged and recuperated at home.

See Jay Boogie's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Jay Boogie's statement

@goldtiful:

"Whoever told the public that a kidney transplant was needed, caused this whole drama, glad you’re getting better."

@nickie_dabarbie:

"Can’t imagine the kinda p9in you must have gone through so sorry babes."

@mees_rammyy:

"If you dey use earpiece remove am before you listen to the voice."

@bitcoin_chief:

"Na mad people donate. So many hungry people I need to help."

@_darrila_:

"With her masculine cry and na him self."

@sopy_slim:

"My own question is where him dick Dey."

@inumidun_:

"I’m so sorry but I’m not sorry, you people should take him to a psychiatric home rather than give him money, Portable should come out tomorrow and say he wants to do BBL won’t you people say he’s not alright..."

@beyondstylee_collection:

"The voice wan break my ear drum . Sorry ooh fine bro sis."

@missdamiinspired2:

"You are a man looking for what is not missing in your body."

@electrickdiva:

"After everything will he still have the Ikebe?"

Sabinus slams Jay Boogie, reacts to his video shouting for help

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Sabinus reacting to Jay Boogie's health condition.

Sabinus, in a lengthy post, slammed the controversial crossdresser over a clip of him lamenting about being in the hospital and not being able to live a normal life.

The skit maker responded to Jay Boogie's video, noting that he finds it funny how a person who chose to undergo transgender surgery is blaming Nigerians for his choices.

