Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has caught the attention of his fans after sharing his trade secret online

The Grammy-nominated music star opened up on the lifestyle changes he makes that enable him make good music

Davido’s disclosure caught the attention of many netizens and some of them dropped funny reactions to it

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now shared one of the things he does that enables him to make good music.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the Grammy-nominated musician posted about how a certain lifestyle change he makes results in him having classic music.

Nigerians react as Davido spills on how he makes classic music. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido is a great fan of fashion and is usually ready to spend big bucks on clothing items. However, that seems to take the back seat compared to his music.

According to the Unavailable crooner, whenever he wants to make classic music, he usually shows up to the studio like a homeless person. He also seemed quite confident about his hack.

He tweeted:

“Once I dress like homeless man to studio just know I’m leaving with a CLASSIC.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Davido reveals his secret to making classic music

As expected, Davido’s tweet drew the attention of many netizens and they all trooped to his comment section to react. Some of them dropped funny comments while others begged him for more classics.

Read what some fans had to say below:

Tolu said they are afraid of Davido:

Shadrack shared a throwback photo of Davido in the studio with Ghana’s Shatta Wale:

Dapsy dressed Davido like a homeless man and asked for a classic:

Seun shared a photo of Davido pushing a cart and said it was when he recorded Unavailable:

Talented advised the singer to remain homeless:

This tweep accused the singer of lying:

This Wizkid fan had this to say:

David asked for Davido’s studio address:

Source: Legit.ng