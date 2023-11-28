Singer Konga has put up a video, soliciting help from Nigerians over the new project he is about to drop

The Konga crooner in the clip decided to take the honest route to create awareness about his situation

Konga added that for someone who dropped hots back to back, piracy robbed him of making money from his career

Lawal Olumo, popularly known as Konga, has sparked reactions on social media with his recent cry for help.

In the video on Instagram, the singer said he does not want to fake his death to deceive Nigerians before he gets their attention.

Konga noted that for someone of his status who dropped hits back in the days, he should have, at least, a house to show for it, but piracy robbed him of the joy.

He, however, affirmed that he would not give up, his reason for making the video was to beg everyone to stream, share and download his new song.

Konga, who had a near-death incident in 2021, is responsible for throwback hits such as Bigiano and Konga, and his street-infused songs were widely accepted by fans.

Recall that singer Oladips was dragged online for faking his death to create awareness over his project.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Konga's post

Read some of the opinions shared by netizens below:

bfunds06:

"If not apple music and music platforms now omo alaba for don show many artists shege till now."

eddy_bezze:

"We are streaming the song in all digital platforms, this is exactly how to promote song not by faking ur death."

sleekystan:

"All them Big boss jigga man for Alaba that year ripped a lot of artist off.. You be Star Boy, bro, and your star will always shine bright ..fully supporting."

dehtutu_:

"oya pls you made my teenage and now as an adult am ready to stream again!! @officialkongaonline bless your heart ! weldone Bro"

johnesthertalkanddo:

"Thank you for speaking up."

naijadubailoaded:

"Alaba na ripper tey tey."

