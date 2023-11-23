Content creation is the new oil many Nigerian youths have tapped into.

Olufemi Oguntamu studied mass communication at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state, using his Blackberry to broadcast news. He never knew what he was going into.

Oguntamu started a media relations company, Penzaarville, Africa, where he does PR, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and talent management. He manages many of the content creators in Nigeria, like Layi Wasabi, Broda Shaggi. He also consults for others like Sabinus, Kiekie and many others.

Oguntamu spoke exclusively with Legit.ng's Sola Sanusi on the business of content creation and talent management.

"All that talents have are their talents, and most don't know about the business side of their craft": Talent Manager Olufemi Oguntamu Shares.

Femi Ogunlamu explains the reasons creatives need a manager

Speaking on his basis for cutting a career in the entertainment industry and talent management of all sectors, Oguntamu said he knew from the onset that he was cut out for talent management, lucrative or not, because he wants to nurture talents.

He explains that a talent manager is someone more experienced than the creative and different from a personal assistant or correspondence who picks up your calls and attends to your email.

"As a manager, you must deal with talent’s emotions, among other things. You are a parent to your talent and a strategist, therapist. You have to be blunt and factual with your talent. Money is just the icing; the bigger your talent, the more money or percentage you get. A talent manager must help his talents achieve more and excel in their career."

"I am that guy behind the content creation ecosytem in Nigeria. Content creation is becoming a big industry with people using tech to push things. I help people navigate things from the strategy to the scripting, to their production manager to locations to editing and even getting jobs for clients.

Grooming content creators to be bigger and successful

Success is not only measured by money but also by career growth. The CEO of Penzaarville Africa noted:

“All that talents have are their talents. Most of them don't know about the business side of their craft. As a manager, you have to advise your artist on the kind of places to go, shows to attend, friends to mingle with, and dresses to wear. You are the one behind the scenes making things happen. If a talent gets it right with his manager, definitely that talent will grow bigger.”

Working with talents like Layi Wasabi, Broda Shaggi, Taaooma and others

Oguntamu cleared the air on the services he offered the various content creators he works with.

"I fully manage Layi Wasabi, Broda Shaggi, Toyo Baby and others while I consult for others like Kiekie, Sabinus, Lasisi, Tomike, etc."

"My company works more in the content creation because that is our strength. I realised that my niche is content creation, and I focus on it. Aside from content creators, we also have DJ and actress as our clients."

Working with upcoming artist

The award-winning manager, Oguntamu noted that his agency works with budding talents if they feel their vibes.

"We take them and nurture them to stardom, but we don’t work with just anybody at my agency. We must first love your brand, believe in you, and see that you are ready to change. Some talents are not teachable, whether they are growing or upcoming. They do what they want to do."

