Since the return of democracy in 1999, Nigeria has produced more than 170 Governors across the federation through elections or court. Some states have had their governors removed, some were acting governors, and some governors emerged through court verdicts after challenging the outcome of elections in courts.

Nigeria is a leading country in Africa. It has experienced over four decades of democratic disruption due to several military intrusions into its democratic processes.

List of Nigerian governors since 1999 Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Charles Soludo

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of the governors Nigeria has produced since 1999 according to their regions:

South-East

Abia State has produced four governors: Orji Uzor Kalu, Theodore Orji, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Alex Otti.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Anambra State produced six-Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Chris Ngige (annulled election), Peter Obi, Virgy Etiaba (acting), Willie Obiano and Chukwuma Soludo.

In Ebonyi, it is four: Sam Egwu, Martin Elechi, Dave Umahi, and Francis Nwifuru.

Enugu State also had four governors: Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Peter Mbah.

Imo State produced five – Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha, Emeka Ihedioha (annulled election), and Hope Uzodimma.

South-South

In Akwa Ibom are four Victor Attah, Godswill Akpabio, Udom Emmanuel and Umo Eno.

Bayelsa has seven, namely, late DSP Alamieyeseigha, Goodluck Jonathan, Timipre Sylva, Werinipre Seibarigo (acting), Nestor Binabo (acting), Seriake Dickson and Duoye Diri.

Cross River produced four helmsmen: Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke, Ben Ayade and Bassey Otu.

Delta State had four members: James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Sheriff Oborevwhori.

There were also four in Edo, with the likes of Lucky Igbinedion, Oserheimen Osunbor (annulled election), Adam’s Oshiomhole, and Godwin Obaseki.

Rivers State produced five – Peter Odili, Celestine Omehia (annulled), Rotimi Amaechi, Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara.

Southwest

Lagos is among the states with four governors following the stints of Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ekiti, the second-least-populated state in Nigeria, has the highest turnover of governors, with eight. They are Niyi Adebayo, Ayo Fayose, Gen Tunji Olurin (sole administrator), Tope Admiluyi (acting), Segun Oni (annulled), Tunji Odeyemi (acting), Kayode Fayemi, and Biodun Oyebanji.

Ogun produced four governors: Segun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun and Dapo Abiodun.

It was five in Ondo, led by the late Adebayo Adefarati, the late Olusegun Agagu, the late Olusegun Mimiko, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, and Lucky Aiyadatiwa.

Osun State also had five via Bisi Akande, Olagunsoye Oyinlola (annulled), Rauf Aregbesola, Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke.

Oyo State produced five: the late Lam Adesina, Rashid Ladoja, Christopher Alao-Akala, Abiola Ajimobi, and Seyi Makinde.

North Central

There are four in Benue State: George Akume, Gabriel Suswam, Samuel Ortom, and Hyacinth Alia.

Niger State also produced four in Abdulkadir Kure, Babangida Aliyu, Sani Bello and Mohammed Bago.

Kogi has had six men occupy the Government House since 1999. They include the late Abubakar Audu, Ibrahim Idris, Clarence Olafemi (acting), Idris Wada, Yahaya Bello and Usman Ododo.

Nasarawa produced four through Abdullahi Adamu, Aliyu Doma, Tanko Al’Makura and Abdullahi Sule.

Kwara also had four – Mohammed Lawal, Bukola Saraki, Abdulfatah Ahmed and Abdulrasaq Abdul Rahman.

There are five in Plateau: Joshua Dariye, Michael Botmang (acting), Jonah Jang, Simon Along, and Caleb Mutfwang.

North East

Adamawa State produced six – Bonnie Haruna, Murtala Nyako, James Barka (acting), Umaru Fintiri, Bala Ngilari (acting), and Bindo Jibrila.

Bauchi elected four governors within the period – Adamu Muazu, Isa Yuguda, Mohammed Abubakar and Bala Mohammed.

Borno also has four late Mala Kachala, Ali Mode-Sheriff, Kashim Shettima and Babagana Zulum.

Gombe is among the states with four, including Abubakar Hashidu, Danjuma Goje, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and Inuwa Yahaya.

In Taraba, six persons had become governor as follows: Jolly Nyame, the late Danbaba Suntai, Garba Umar (acting), Sani Danladi (acting), Darius Ishaku and Agbu Kefas.

Yobe produced four Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, the late Mamman Ali, Ibrahim Geidam and Mai Mala Buni.

North-West

Jigawa also has four-Saminu Turaki, Sule Lamido, Badaru Abubakar and Umar Namadi.

There are six in Kaduna: Ahmed Makarfi, Namadi Sambo, the late Patrick Yakowa, Ramalan Yero, Nasir el-Rufai, and Uba Sani.

Kano produced four – Musa Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Shekarau, Umar Ganduje and Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Neighbouring Katsina also had four – the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Ibrahim Shema, Bello Masari and Dikko Radda.

There are five in Kebbi: Adamu Aliero, Usman Dakingari, Amina Jega (acting), Atiku Bagudu, and Nasir Idris.

Sokoto also has five – Attahiru Bafarawa, Aliyu Wamakko, Abdullahi Salame (acting), Aminu Tambuwal and Ahmad Aliyu.

Zamfara State also produced five governors, namely, Ahmed Yerima, Mahmoud Shinkafi, Abdulaziz Yari, Bello Matawalle and Dauda Lawal

Source: Legit.ng