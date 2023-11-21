A spade of turmoil has struck the Nigerian transport system, and the necessity abounds to curb this anomaly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his inauguration, triggered this when he announced the removal of fuel subsidies

This decision plunged Nigeria into mobility hardship, and tech creatives have reinvented to prefer solutions for Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - An electric vehicle charging (EVC) mobility company is set to kick off operations to cushion the monetary hike in transport fares triggered by the removal of fuel subsidies.

Speaking to Legit.ng at the 4th edition of the AFRITEX tech summit with the theme: "Unlocking Nigeria's clean technology potentials for a safer, smarter, sustainable future", Chisom Ihebuzo Nwankwo, the founder of Tswini company stated that the advent of e-mobility commercial vehicles will rival top mobility brands like Uber, Bolts and others.

The commercial e-mobility from the stable of Tswini would be the first of its kind in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Karol Serewis

Source: Getty Images

Ms Nwankwo, a major exhibitor and panellist moderator at the event, stated that introducing commercial EVCs will "drastically reduce the cost of transportation."

She also noted that the advent of Tswini's commercial EVCs will serve as a model brand that will help eliminate the hazards of emissions and foster a cleaner climate.

Ms Nwankwo told Legit.ng that the nation's capital, Abuja, would be their first port of call as they will kick off next month with EVCs and e-tricycles.

She said:

"We'll be starting with Abuja. We have a couple of partnerships where we're going to be installing charging stations. We're already bringing in some tricycles with some Chinese partners."

Nigeria's first e-mobility company to create 5,000 white-collar jobs

Also, speaking with Legit.ng, the co-founder of Tswini, Mr Mahmoud Mohammed Maishanu, revealed that the advent of commercial e-mobility would create more than 5,000 white-collar jobs.

He said:

"For white collar, we envisage like 5,000 white collar jobs. White collar jobs, digital jobs, because that is something I always want Nigerians to look at.

"Young youth, I mean Nigerian youths, we look at you having your own space and creating an avenue to plug in a certain program. You don't have to be the alpha and omega of everything, or you don't have to be the holder of anything, but you can always have a way to plug in.

"And there are vocational skills, vocational training, and retrofitting of existing auto rickshaws or cars to CNG and electric cars."

Obi Cubana introduces car-hailing service to rival Bolt, Uber, others

In another report, Obinna Iyiegbu, AKA Obi Cubana, has unveiled a new e-hailing transport service.

The Nigerian businessman said the new service would bridge an existing gap in urban transportation.

He also disclosed plans to extend to other states like Enugu, Delta and others.

Source: Legit.ng